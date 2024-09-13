Latest update September 13th, 2024 12:59 AM

de Kock spurs Royals to 10-run win (DLS) over Falcons in rain-affected match

Sep 13, 2024 Sports

SportsMax – The thirteenth match of the Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League (CPL) proved unlucky for Antigua & Barbuda Falcons as Barbados Royals chalked up their third victory in a row with a 10-run win by DLS on a rain-affected evening in Bridgetown.

After being inserted the Falcons posted a competitive total of 176-5 largely thanks to a composed stand of 92 runs between Sam Billings and Justin Greaves, that was also a record for any wicket for the Falcons.

In response the Royals got off to a shaky start, Mohammad Amir stitched together a maiden in the first over of the Falcons bowling effort, a frustrated Rahkeem Cornwall then plinked his seventh delivery, his first from Chris Green, straight to Roshon Primus at mid-off. Primus celebrated the catch keenly but his fortunes would take a dramatic turn shortly afterwards.

With the Royals on 81-2 off eleven overs, needing 96 runs off the remaining 54 balls Primus served up an over that went for 23 runs and seemed to last an eternity. The over saw Primus lose his radar with four wides and three chest high full toss no balls accompanying a two fours, a six and the wicket of Quinton de Kock caught behind for 48 off 30 balls.

Quinton de Kock spurred the Royals to their latest victory. (CPL via Getty Images)

By the end of the over the Royals had motored to 104-3 with a crucial run rate injection. The players came and went from the field a couple of times as the rain clouds built over Bridgetown, a decisive and heavy downpour seeing the match eventually called and curtailed with seven overs to go. The Royals comfortably ahead on DLS to run out winners by 10 runs.

De Kock was named Player of the Match for another confident knock with the bat, the South African southpaw has racked up 154 runs in three innings at an average of 77 in this year’s competition so far – powering the Royals to second in the table on six points with Guyana Amazon Warriors ahead of them only by run rate.

Sports

