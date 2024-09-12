Suriname launches seep survey to detect energy sources below seabed

Latest update September 12th, 2024 12:59 AM
Sep 12, 2024 News
Kaieteur News – Staatsolie, the State-owned Surinamese oil company which was established to execute the oil exploration, drilling, and processing in the neighbouring country has commenced a survey to detect natural oil and gas leaks from below the seabed.
This is even as Guyana takes its first steps towards conducting a survey to uncover the information on its oil resources.
According to information released from the Staatsolie’s website, the extensive research started on July 22 last and is collaboration between Staatsolie, GeoPartners Limited (United Kingdom) and TROIS GeoConsulting (Netherlands).
According to the company, the exploration of the seabed began on September 2, 2024.
Staatsolie announced that since then, 23,800 km² has already been explored in the ongoing exploration off the coast of Suriname.
The information posted on the website outlined “Staatsolie has entered into a Multiclient agreement with the two companies, which means that they can sell the collected data to third parties.”
Further, Staatsolie, added that it “receives part of that revenue, but remains owner of the data. The total area of the research area covers 44,970 km². The aim is to detect natural oil and gas leaks from the seabed. These leaks may indicate potential energy sources.”
State-owned exploration firm explained too that the research is very important for the Surinamese energy sector.
The company explained that finding and analyzing these leaks can help identify new energy sources, which are of great importance to the nation’s future.
Explaining how the survey is done, Staatsolie noted that TDI Brooks, the contractor hired to conduct the research, uses Multibeam SONAR technology to map the seabed.
“This technology” it said, “sends and receives sound waves to create detailed maps of the seabed. They also use other data, such as seismic and satellite information, to determine locations where samples can be taken.”
According to Staatsolie, the seabed sampling is expected to start in November. The company explained that full results are expected in early 2025.
