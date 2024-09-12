Govt. committed to prioritising mental health, allocating 5% of health budget to services

DPI – The government is committed to prioritising, promoting, and protecting mental health, with a focus on preventing mental disorders and ensuring that mental health services are accessible to all.

Addressing the prevalent stigma surrounding mental health, Minister of Health, Dr. Frank Anthony emphasised the importance of mental well-being.

“Mental health is integral to our well-being, yet it is often overlooked or stigmatised. In Guyana, like in many other countries, mental health issues affect individuals, families, and communities, impacting every aspect of life, the minister said in a recent statement.

In response, the government has partnered with the Pan American Health Organization/World Health Organisation (PAHO/WHO) to develop the National Mental Health Action Plan 2024-2030.

The plan outlines a comprehensive framework for addressing the country’s mental health needs, focusing on ensuring access to quality services and safeguarding the rights of those with mental disorders.

A key component of the action plan is the implementation of the Mental Health Protection and Promotion Act which mandates the establishment of all necessary authorities, and bodies required to enforce mental health laws. This is including the training of mental health teams across the country’s health regions.

These teams will be trained under the WHO Quality Rights programme, which promotes a whole-of-society approach to improving mental health.

Recognising the need for adequate funding, the government has committed to allocating a minimum of 5 per cent of the national health budget to mental health services. This increased funding will target strategic areas outlined in the action plan.

A significant aspect of this investment is the expansion of the National Mental Health and Substance Use Unit, which was established, in 2016.

The unit has primarily focused on service delivery but under the new plan, its role will be expanded to include the development of policies, management of resources, and coordination of mental health services nationwide.

Additionally, the plan addresses the growing issue of substance misuse in Guyana by restructuring the ministry’s Demand Reduction Unit.

This will involve capacity building, the development of monitoring frameworks, and the establishment of standards and policies for community-based screening and treatment for substance use disorders (SUDs).

Beyond medical care, the government is enhancing social support by collaborating with the Ministry of Human Services and Social Security to ensure individuals with mental health conditions receive comprehensive care. This includes establishing community residential facilities for those with chronic and severe mental disorders and providing community treatment teams to support residents.

A caregiver support programme will also be developed to provide financial allowance to those caring for persons with mental health conditions.

Preventive measures are also being implemented, particularly among the younger population.

The Ministries of Health and Education will work together to integrate mental health education into life skills programs for children and adolescents to equip them with the skills needed to manage mental health challenges, ultimately reducing the incidence of mental illness in adolescence and adulthood.

Meanwhile, a national mental health information campaign is planned to reduce stigma and discrimination against those with mental health conditions and will encourage timely help-seeking and raise public awareness about the importance of mental health.