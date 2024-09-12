Latest update September 12th, 2024 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

‘100,000 people die by suicide each year in Americas’ – PAHO calls for change in stigmatising narrative, foster culture of support

Sep 12, 2024 News

Kaieteur News – On the occasion of World Suicide Prevention Day, observed yesterday, the Director of the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO), Dr. Jarbas Barbosa, called for changing the stigmatizing narrative about suicide and fostering a culture of support and understanding. In the Americas, nearly 100,000 people die by suicide each year, and many more struggle with suicidal thoughts and behaviours, PAHO said in a press release.

The theme of World Suicide Prevention Day 2024-2026 is “Changing the narrative,” and aims to inspire individuals, communities, organizations, and governments to engage in open and honest conversations about suicide and suicidal behavior. This theme seeks to break down barriers such as stigma, raise awareness, and promote a culture of support to prevent suicide.

“One of the biggest obstacles to suicide prevention is the associated stigma, which can deter people from seeking the necessary care. Suicide is often misinterpreted as an act of weakness, selfishness, or even a crime,” said Dr. Barbosa. “It is urgent to replace this harmful narrative with one that promotes understanding, healing, and recovery for all those who have been affected and for those who have lost loved ones,” he added.

The suicide rate in the region has increased by 17% between 2000 and 2019. “The consequences of a single suicide are devastating and long-lasting, affecting not only individuals but also communities and society as a whole. However, we can take steps to prevent suicide,” emphasized the PAHO Director.

There are evidence-based strategies that are effective in preventing suicide. These include reducing access to the means used for suicide, addressing contextual factors that affect men and women differently, developing socioemotional skills in adolescents, and promoting early detection and timely treatment. It is also crucial that the media report responsibly to avoid the imitation of suicidal behaviors.

“Implementing these strategies requires concrete and coordinated measures not only from the health sector but through multisectoral approaches that include the entire government and society,” highlighted Dr. Barbosa. “PAHO is providing support to countries to strengthen their national suicide prevention strategies and improve access to quality mental health services,” he added.

Individuals, communities, organizations, governments, and the media play a vital role in creating safe environments that promote mental health and well-being.

As part of the activities to mark World Suicide Prevention Day, in collaboration with the University of Toronto, PAHO will hold the virtual seminar “World Suicide Prevention Day 2024: Changing the narrative” on Tuesday, September 10 at 12:00 pm (Washington, D.C. time). This webinar will focus on the impact of media messages on suicide prevention. World Suicide Prevention Day was established in 2003 by the International Association for Suicide Prevention (IASP) and is endorsed by the World Health Organization (WHO). It seeks to focus attention on the issue, reduce stigma, and raise awareness that suicide can be prevented.   PAHO works to improve the mental health of the population of the Americas and reduce suicide mortality. The Organization provides technical support to countries in suicide prevention through the implementation of the Live Life guide, which proposes effective interventions and a comprehensive national response to prevent suicide.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | September. 11th, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

GUYANA IN THE DARK AS TO HOW MUCH OIL EXXON USING FOR THEIR OPERATIONS OUT THERE!

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

Ministry of Education, GTU at loggerheads over reshaping ‘Nationals’

Ministry of Education, GTU at loggerheads over reshaping...

Sep 12, 2024

– No word on 2024 National School’s Championships By Rawle Toney Kaieteur Sports – A cloud of uncertainty looms over the 2024 National Schools Cycling, Swimming, and Athletics...
Read More
Future Warriors ‘Champion of Champions’ Tape-ball bowls off September 14

Future Warriors ‘Champion of Champions’...

Sep 12, 2024

Canadian-based Guyanese Fabian Naiken donates GY$3M in gear to Albion Cricket Club, players 

Canadian-based Guyanese Fabian Naiken donates...

Sep 12, 2024

U19 Women’s champ Williams eyeing West Indies Women’s team

U19 Women’s champ Williams eyeing West Indies...

Sep 12, 2024

Amerindian Heritage Games 2024 kicks off today at Everest

Amerindian Heritage Games 2024 kicks off today at...

Sep 11, 2024

Guyana horseracing attracting new owners

Guyana horseracing attracting new owners

Sep 11, 2024

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]