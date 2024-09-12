‘100,000 people die by suicide each year in Americas’ – PAHO calls for change in stigmatising narrative, foster culture of support

Kaieteur News – On the occasion of World Suicide Prevention Day, observed yesterday, the Director of the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO), Dr. Jarbas Barbosa, called for changing the stigmatizing narrative about suicide and fostering a culture of support and understanding. In the Americas, nearly 100,000 people die by suicide each year, and many more struggle with suicidal thoughts and behaviours, PAHO said in a press release.

The theme of World Suicide Prevention Day 2024-2026 is “Changing the narrative,” and aims to inspire individuals, communities, organizations, and governments to engage in open and honest conversations about suicide and suicidal behavior. This theme seeks to break down barriers such as stigma, raise awareness, and promote a culture of support to prevent suicide.

“One of the biggest obstacles to suicide prevention is the associated stigma, which can deter people from seeking the necessary care. Suicide is often misinterpreted as an act of weakness, selfishness, or even a crime,” said Dr. Barbosa. “It is urgent to replace this harmful narrative with one that promotes understanding, healing, and recovery for all those who have been affected and for those who have lost loved ones,” he added.

The suicide rate in the region has increased by 17% between 2000 and 2019. “The consequences of a single suicide are devastating and long-lasting, affecting not only individuals but also communities and society as a whole. However, we can take steps to prevent suicide,” emphasized the PAHO Director.

There are evidence-based strategies that are effective in preventing suicide. These include reducing access to the means used for suicide, addressing contextual factors that affect men and women differently, developing socioemotional skills in adolescents, and promoting early detection and timely treatment. It is also crucial that the media report responsibly to avoid the imitation of suicidal behaviors.

“Implementing these strategies requires concrete and coordinated measures not only from the health sector but through multisectoral approaches that include the entire government and society,” highlighted Dr. Barbosa. “PAHO is providing support to countries to strengthen their national suicide prevention strategies and improve access to quality mental health services,” he added.

Individuals, communities, organizations, governments, and the media play a vital role in creating safe environments that promote mental health and well-being.

As part of the activities to mark World Suicide Prevention Day, in collaboration with the University of Toronto, PAHO will hold the virtual seminar “World Suicide Prevention Day 2024: Changing the narrative” on Tuesday, September 10 at 12:00 pm (Washington, D.C. time). This webinar will focus on the impact of media messages on suicide prevention. World Suicide Prevention Day was established in 2003 by the International Association for Suicide Prevention (IASP) and is endorsed by the World Health Organization (WHO). It seeks to focus attention on the issue, reduce stigma, and raise awareness that suicide can be prevented. PAHO works to improve the mental health of the population of the Americas and reduce suicide mortality. The Organization provides technical support to countries in suicide prevention through the implementation of the Live Life guide, which proposes effective interventions and a comprehensive national response to prevent suicide.