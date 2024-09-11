Latest update September 11th, 2024 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Swan $45M health centre

Sep 11, 2024 News

The new Swan health centre along the Soesdyke-Linden Highway

The new Swan health centre along the Soesdyke-Linden Highway

Kaieteur News – A spanking new health centre was officially opened in the community of Swan, along the Soesdyke-Linden Highway on Monday.

The massive investment by the government will eliminate the need for villagers to travel to neighbouring villages to access basic health services.

The facility was commissioned by Minister of Health, Dr. Frank Anthony, who noted that approximately $40 million was invested to ensure the medical outpost is equipped to provide adequate medical care. Services being offered include prenatal care, diabetes and blood pressure testing, among others. Additionally, HPV testing for women and dental services will be available, with a medical team scheduled to visit shortly.

Swan Residents and Minister of Health Dr. Frank Anthony gathered to cut the ceremonial ribbon to the new Swan Health Centre

Swan Residents and Minister of Health Dr. Frank Anthony gathered to cut the ceremonial ribbon to the new Swan Health Centre

During his address at the simple ceremony, Minister Anthony said additional services will be introduced subsequently.   He emphasised the government’s commitment to enhancing Guyana’s healthcare system by constructing new health facilities nationwide. “With where you are located and the population that you have, you deserve to have your own health facility here,” Dr. Anthony stated. He highlighted the ministry’s ongoing collaboration with nearly all communities, including hinterland and riverain areas, to ensure access to adequate healthcare services.

By early 2025, six new hospitals will be opened across the country, in areas like Diamond, Skeldon, Enmore, Bath, De Kinderen, and Anna Regina. The investments will further improve the quality of healthcare in those regions. In the first half of 2024 alone, the government exhausted some $44.4 billion to ensure the nation’s health system is intact to provide substantial care that is second to none. (DPI)

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | August. 16th, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

Mineral and oil rich country borrowing to feed, clothe and house its citizens.

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

Amerindian Heritage Games 2024 kicks off today at Everest

Amerindian Heritage Games 2024 kicks off today at Everest

Sep 11, 2024

Kaieteur Sports – Continuing on the month-long celebration, the 2024 Amerindian Heritage Games will commence today at Everest Sports Ground, running through Sunday, September 15. The event,...
Read More
Guyana horseracing attracting new owners

Guyana horseracing attracting new owners

Sep 11, 2024

Hutson returns!

Hutson returns!

Sep 11, 2024

Accountability and Good Governance in sports on show by the GOA/NSC

Accountability and Good Governance in sports on...

Sep 11, 2024

Essequibo Invaders and Jai Hind Jaguars record 3rd Round victories in BMC O50s Tournament

Essequibo Invaders and Jai Hind Jaguars record...

Sep 11, 2024

Former Guyana youth player Kevin George (72) leads 4040 WIBS to victory in Canada

Former Guyana youth player Kevin George (72)...

Sep 11, 2024

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]