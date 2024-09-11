Swan $45M health centre

Latest update September 11th, 2024 12:59 AM
Sep 11, 2024 News
Kaieteur News – A spanking new health centre was officially opened in the community of Swan, along the Soesdyke-Linden Highway on Monday.
The massive investment by the government will eliminate the need for villagers to travel to neighbouring villages to access basic health services.
The facility was commissioned by Minister of Health, Dr. Frank Anthony, who noted that approximately $40 million was invested to ensure the medical outpost is equipped to provide adequate medical care. Services being offered include prenatal care, diabetes and blood pressure testing, among others. Additionally, HPV testing for women and dental services will be available, with a medical team scheduled to visit shortly.
During his address at the simple ceremony, Minister Anthony said additional services will be introduced subsequently. He emphasised the government’s commitment to enhancing Guyana’s healthcare system by constructing new health facilities nationwide. “With where you are located and the population that you have, you deserve to have your own health facility here,” Dr. Anthony stated. He highlighted the ministry’s ongoing collaboration with nearly all communities, including hinterland and riverain areas, to ensure access to adequate healthcare services.
By early 2025, six new hospitals will be opened across the country, in areas like Diamond, Skeldon, Enmore, Bath, De Kinderen, and Anna Regina. The investments will further improve the quality of healthcare in those regions. In the first half of 2024 alone, the government exhausted some $44.4 billion to ensure the nation’s health system is intact to provide substantial care that is second to none. (DPI)
Mineral and oil rich country borrowing to feed, clothe and house its citizens.
Sep 11, 2024Kaieteur Sports – Continuing on the month-long celebration, the 2024 Amerindian Heritage Games will commence today at Everest Sports Ground, running through Sunday, September 15. The event,...
Sep 11, 2024
Sep 11, 2024
Sep 11, 2024
Sep 11, 2024
Sep 11, 2024
Kaieteur News – There is an unmistakable cruelty in the way the poorest among us bear the brunt of economic policies... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – There is an alarming surge in gun-related violence, particularly among younger... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]