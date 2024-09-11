GPHC successfully delivers 17 sets of twins

Kaieteur News – The Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC)’s Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) has recorded the delivery of 17 sets of twins, this year. The hospital in a statement released on social media noted that there has been an increase in the birth of twins in 2024.

According to the release in July 2024, the NICU cared for an amazing five sets of twins, followed by three sets in August. This month, the hospital has already welcomed two sets of twins

“As we continue to provide specialized care for these tiny patients, our team remains dedicated to supporting their health and growth every step of the way,” the hospital said.

One of GPHC’s gynecologists Dr. Natasha France celebrated the new lives and the dedication of our NICU team.

GPHC’s NICU, officially opened in 2012, has come a long way since its early days when neonates were housed in wooden boxes with overhead bulbs as warmers. Today, the NICU is equipped with state-of-the-art incubators, ventilators, and radiant warmers, among other advanced technologies, which have significantly improved neonatal care and reduced infant mortality rates.

In recent years, GPHC’s NICU expanded to an 18-bed unit from 15 beds, with a step-down area that increased to 25 beds after renovations were completed last year. The step-down area supports babies who no longer need intensive care but still require close monitoring. The NICU cares for infants born as early as 28 weeks and weighing over 1000 grams, with average stays ranging from a few days to 3-4 months.

The hospital said that the dedicated NICU team includes four consultants, 2 Senior Registrars, 3 Registrars and 2 General Medical Officers (GMOs), Paediatric residents, and rotating Medical Interns. Its nursing staff consists of Registered Nurses (RNs) who have specialized training in neonatal intensive care.

In addition to its clinical expertise, the hospital said it is proud to offer a Neonatal Intensive Care Programme through GPHC’s Institute of Health Science Education (HSE) in collaboration with the University of Guyana, helping to train the next generation of neonatal care specialists.