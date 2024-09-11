GFF adopts comprehensive Child Safeguarding Policy in line with FIFA regulations

Latest update September 11th, 2024 12:59 AM
Sep 11, 2024 Sports
Kaieteur Sports – The Guyana Football Federation (GFF) has formally adopted a child safeguarding policy, in full compliance with FIFA regulations, aimed at ensuring the protection of children involved in football across the country.
Central to the policy is a requirement for all individuals engaged in football-related activities that involve minors to undergo mandatory safeguarding training. Participants must also sign a formal declaration agreeing to adhere to the policy’s strict guidelines on appropriate conduct with children. The policy applies to coaches, staff, volunteers, referees, and administrators at both the national and club levels.
The governance framework of the child safeguarding policy includes the appointment of a dedicated Safeguarding Officer, responsible for overseeing its implementation and managing any reported incidents. An internal Safeguarding Steering Group, made up of representatives from various GFF departments, will monitor the policy’s effectiveness and recommend improvements where necessary. The GFF has also established partnerships with local child protection agencies and civil society organizations to ensure access to expert advice and support.
GFF President Wayne Forde emphasized the importance of the policy: stating, “The protection of children is of utmost importance to the GFF. Children are among our most vulnerable stakeholders, and we have a responsibility to ensure their safety, whether they are involved in football at the grassroots, club, or national level. This policy reflects our commitment to creating a safe space for young players to develop, learn, and enjoy the sport without fear of harm.”
The policy also mandates regular evaluations, community involvement, and continuous training for GFF staff and volunteers. In addition, the GFF will work closely with local authorities to address any safeguarding concerns, ensuring that cases are handled promptly and in accordance with national child protection laws.
The implementation of this policy marks a significant step forward in safeguarding children within Guyana’s football ecosystem. Through these measures, the GFF aims to foster a culture of safety and protection, ensuring that young players can participate in football in a secure environment free from abuse, exploitation, or harassment.
