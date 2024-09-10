Uitvlugt Warriors, Pouderoyen FC register first wins in WDFA Men’s Senior League 2024

Latest update September 10th, 2024 12:59 AM
Sep 10, 2024 Sports
Kaieteur Sports – Uitvlugt Football Club and Pouderoyen FC kicked off the West Demerara Football Association (WDFA) 2024 Men’s Senior League with commanding victories on Sunday at the Uitvlugt ground, West Coast Demerara.
Football returned to Region 3 with ten enthusiastic clubs competing for the championship title. The 2024 season opened with an exciting doubleheader, as Pouderoyen FC dominated Eagles FC 3-0 in the first match.
Matthew Chidume and Stephen Jupiter set the pace for Pouderoyen’s triumph. The Nigerian striker Chidume put his team ahead in the 14th minute with a sharp strike from close range, making it 1-0. Eagles FC tightened their defence after the early goal but couldn’t stop Jupiter from adding a second in the 33rd minute, blasting the ball past the Eagles’ goalkeeper. Just three minutes later, Chidume found the net again, securing a comfortable 3-0 lead for Pouderoyen. Despite Eagles’ efforts to recover, the match ended with Pouderoyen firmly in control.
The second game of the day saw Uitvlugt Warriors FC secure a 2-0 win over Beaver’s FC. After a goalless first half, Delon Lanferman broke the deadlock in the 47th minute, followed by Jamal Harvey’s 60th-minute goal to seal the victory. Uitvlugt’s defence held strong throughout, keeping Beaver’s FC at bay and ensuring a smooth start to their league campaign.
The tournament continues on September 14 and 15 with another thrilling doubleheader at the same venue. Belle West FC will face Wales FC, while Number 1 All Stars take on Uprising FC.
The WDFA 2024 Men’s Senior League is sanctioned by the Guyana Football Federation.
