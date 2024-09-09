Latest update September 9th, 2024 12:46 AM

Two girls die while swimming in highway creek

Sep 09, 2024 News

Kaieteur News –  On Sunday a family outing to a creek on the Linden /Soesdyke Highway turned somber after two of the young family members who were playing in the water had their lifeless bodies retrieved sometime later.

Relatives and friends of the two girls were inconsolable at the scene on Sunday

Dead are 10-year-old Akira La Rose and 11-year-old Joylyn Jack.

According to the police the girls were at the Enchanter Creek on the Linden Soesdyke Highway with members of their family including their grandmother Allison Klass and Jack’s father to celebrate La Rose’s 10th birthday.

Allegedly the two girls were playing in the water and subsequently it was discovered that they were missing. An alarm was raised, a search party was formed and the frantic search for the youngsters began. They were found in the water unresponsive and escorted to the Diamond Diagnostics Center by the police as well as civilians where they were examined by a doctor and pronounced dead on arrival. Their bodies were also examined by the police, but no marks of violence were found. The bodies were transported to the Memorial Gardens Funeral Home for post-mortem examinations and an investigation is ongoing.

Kaieteur News understands after the girls went missing and the search commenced some time later one of them was retrieved from the water and appeared to have been alive. Persons present conducted Cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) and the emergency service hotline was contacted but they were told that no ambulances were available that far out. The second child was retrieved a few minutes later.

A video circulating on social media shows persons in a small boat on the creek with a number of others diving and resurfacing repeatedly. One of the divers felt the child’s body and called out to the other for assistance to retrieve it. The man was observed walking to the shallow end of the creek with the child’s lifeless body in his arms as onlookers wailed loudly and a few were heard questioning if she was alive.

