President Ali’s “break back” pledge

Kaieteur News – Following the US$188M cocaine bust at Matthews Ridge, Region One, President, Irfaan Ali went on record committing to breaking up the networks of the drug traffickers operating here.

This newspaper reported that in commending the joint services operations led by the Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU) in the bust President Ali made it clear that Guyana will continue to work with its partners to destabilise and break the back of all criminal networks operating in the country. He said: “The bust is not the end of the matter, we have every intention in working with our partners to destabilise and break the back of all criminal networks especially in drug trafficking operating within our territorial space and airspace. We have already asked and we are ready to work with our partners once we are given the assets, and once we can secure the assets to deal with all the over flights that are passing over our airspace, we are ready to work with you in dismantling the global empire that drug trade has created but we need that support.”

The President noted that the partnership is not only for Guyana but for every nation, stakeholders due to the fact that how the trade is changing because of prices and demand, noting that Europe is being severely impacted “so all of us have a joint responsibility and as small as we are with the limited resources, we have you can be assured that we are taking our responsibility seriously and any information, any information sent that is available to us we will go after it to the best of our ability, every single operation has to be dismantled.”

Further, he said that the recent drug bust, demonstrates Guyana’s resolve to combating narcotics trafficking and protecting the nation from being used as a transshipment point for the movement of illicit substances.

By now most Guyanese have realised that President Ali is all bluster and slogans, but his government has actually done nothing to address some of the growing problems in this country. Just like his vision and public position via his ‘One Guyana’ initiative- all with appealing ring, but really empty promises and platitudes. Only if he is sincere to make his words match with his deeds can there be the traction towards what this country most needs. For years, the PPP/C in government has been known for being soft on seriously tackling the narcotics problem. We have seen here the rise of very powerful narco- bosses under the PPP/C administration and nothing will convince Guyanese what the President said last week was really any serious intent to tackle the drugs trafficking problem in Guyana. We have seen reports of how compromised our law enforcement agencies are and how deep corruption runs in government. If President Ali is serious about “breaking the back of the drug trafficking networks” as he said last week he would champion real reforms in the Guyana Police Force, CANU and even the Guyana Defence Force. Only recently we witnessed soldiers dressed in their uniforms trafficking marijuana and outside of them being charged and placed before the courts, what noticeable change or action was taken. In tackling or breaking the back of drugs trafficking there needs to be root and branch changes not just in the law enforcement agencies but also in central government.

Anybody, any Leader, any Pastor, can make a pleasing speech, proclaim that they are about what is dedicated (‘pledged’) to “break the back of drugs trafficking,” the most commendable of objectives. It is what they do after as individual, as Leader, as religious shepherd that matters. If we come across as slightly on the skeptical side, it is because President Ali has made so many public speeches and pledges on important things, and look where we are. Try transparency, corruption, oil deal, and straight talking followed by clean dealings. They stand as the best evidence of his truths.