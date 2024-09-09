Latest update September 9th, 2024 12:46 AM

Pedal cyclist dead after allegedly turning in path of car

Sep 09, 2024 News

Kaieteur News – A pedal cyclist is now dead after he allegedly rode into the path of a motor car on Friday night on Delhi Street, Prashad Nagar, Georgetown.

Deceased is 30 year old Marlon Fraser. In a statement to the media police said that the accident occurred around 20:20 hrs on Delhi Street and it involved a motorcar PAC 1898 and a pedal cyclist. Police reported that the car which was being driven by 27-year-old Shaquille Benjamin was headed south along the “eastern drive lane of Delhi Street while the pedal cyclist was proceeding in the said direction on the eastern edge of the road. It is alleged that the pedal cyclist made an attempt to cross Delhi Street from east to west into the path of the motor car.”

The driver told police that even though he took evasive action, the left front side of the car collided with the pedal cyclist and subsequently he fell onto the road’s surface. He suffered injuries about his body and police and the emergency medical services were summoned. However, he was pronounced dead by a doctor from the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation.  The body was escorted to the Memorial Gardens Funeral Home awaiting post-mortem examination and an investigation is ongoing.

Sports

Features/Columnists

  • An electoral eclair

    Kaieteur News – The ruling People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPPC) knows how to win elections. Their history... more

