Pedal cyclist dead after allegedly turning in path of car

Latest update September 9th, 2024 12:46 AM
Sep 09, 2024 News
Kaieteur News – A pedal cyclist is now dead after he allegedly rode into the path of a motor car on Friday night on Delhi Street, Prashad Nagar, Georgetown.
Deceased is 30 year old Marlon Fraser. In a statement to the media police said that the accident occurred around 20:20 hrs on Delhi Street and it involved a motorcar PAC 1898 and a pedal cyclist. Police reported that the car which was being driven by 27-year-old Shaquille Benjamin was headed south along the “eastern drive lane of Delhi Street while the pedal cyclist was proceeding in the said direction on the eastern edge of the road. It is alleged that the pedal cyclist made an attempt to cross Delhi Street from east to west into the path of the motor car.”
The driver told police that even though he took evasive action, the left front side of the car collided with the pedal cyclist and subsequently he fell onto the road’s surface. He suffered injuries about his body and police and the emergency medical services were summoned. However, he was pronounced dead by a doctor from the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation. The body was escorted to the Memorial Gardens Funeral Home awaiting post-mortem examination and an investigation is ongoing.
Mineral and oil rich country borrowing to feed, clothe and house its citizens.
Sep 09, 2024By Rawle Toney Kaieteur Sports – The Golden Jaguars are set to roar once again today in Fort-de-France as they take on Martinique at 4:00 pm in the ongoing League A action of the...
Sep 09, 2024
Sep 08, 2024
Sep 08, 2024
Sep 08, 2024
Sep 08, 2024
Kaieteur News – The ruling People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPPC) knows how to win elections. Their history... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – There is an alarming surge in gun-related violence, particularly among younger... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]