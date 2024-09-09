Our society is in turmoil and is at a dangerous precipice

Dear Editor,

Calls for constitutional change to realise devolution of power to the masses ignore the constitution makes provision for this. Herein lies another concern that the haste to change the constitution is not being matched by a similar haste to learn and strengthen the constitution by way of developing and implementing legislation. The Constitution of Guyana makes provision for devolution of power to the 10 administrative regions and the scores of local authorities.

Constitution and laws are dead at their hearts unless activated by the people. We should not lose sight that the United Kingdom does not have a constitution but there are laws, put in place, to hold people accountable. In the instance of Guyana, we have a constitution that presents the framework to guide day-to-day governance and some accompanying laws, yet reasons are found to justify non-accountability, lawlessness and the transgressing of basic human rights.

Guyana does have a system of shared governance, a mechanism that ensures economic, social and political justice for all. It remains evident no political party/group controls all the Regions and Local Authorities. What we need to ensure justice for all is strengthening the independence of regional and local authorities, by realising legislation consistent with Articles 75, 76 and 77 as outlined in the Constitution of Guyana.

The Constitution expressly states at:

Article 75: “Parliament shall provide that local democratic organs shall be autonomous and take decisions which are binding upon their agencies and institutions, and communities and citizens of their areas.”

Article 76- “Parliament may provide for regional democratic councils to raise their own revenues and to dispose of them for the benefit and welfare of their areas.”

Article 77- “The development programme of each region shall be integrated into the national development plans, and the Government shall allocate funds to each region to enable it to implement its development programme.”

These articles have been in Constitution since 1980. They are intended to empower the people to manage their affairs. Legislation could see the deepening of this thrust for self-determination, which our people fought for from the days of slavery.

The political dysfunction in society should not be laid at the feet of the constitution but the absence of political will to respect the will of the people, and develop laws to empower them. Where the Jagdeo/Ali regime is failing the Opposition must demonstrate the requisite stridency to hold Government accountable.

In an environment where any Government does not want to demonstrate respect for those who did not vote for them, and is pursuing a programme to economically dis-enfranchise persons, put them on the fringe of society, out of necessity the Opposition must respond with militancy.

It cannot be business as usual when regional and local authorities, and workers/citizens are deliberately being denied the right to economic empowerment for exercising their right to political association or because of their God-given physical characteristics.

The dysfunction is trampling on the spirit and intent of the political system to be inclusionary, to safeguard and advance the rights of every citizen, to foster a society where the opportunity for growth and development is accessible all without strings attached. We must develop an intolerance for this.

Our society is in turmoil and is at a dangerous precipice. For how long must we accept or ignore that a vast majority of the people are being denied, deprived, demonised, and discriminated against. These ills cannot be ignored. The Opposition, as a government-in-waiting, must lead the way in partnering with groups and individuals in society to bring about positive change, starting now.

The same Constitution, at Article 171, empowers every Member of Parliament, regardless of which side of the House he or she sits, to carry a Bill, motion, etc to the National Assembly that can realise, change or strengthen legislation. Bring a Bill to the National Assembly to strengthen the devolution of power and force the Government to recognise the importance of ensuring the national patrimony is to the benefit of all.

In the midst of vast wealth our people are suffering. Many go to bed to the sound of hunger pangs in their bellies. Those who are not affected cannot divorce themselves from this harsh reality because what affects one invariability affects all.

Sincerely

Lincoln Lewis