Latest update September 9th, 2024 12:46 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

North Soesdyke Masters demolish East Coast Aash Decor in the 3rdRound BMC O50s Tournament

Sep 09, 2024 Sports

– Solid half centuries recorded by Clement Archer and Nanram Shamlall

Kaieteur Sports – At the Enmore Cricket Club ground: East Coast called correctly and decided to take their first strike on a beautiful Saturday morning with a slightly heavy outfield. They started very slow and sedately but managed to speed up their innings with several wickets in hand to finish on a formidable 169 for 4 wickets off 25 overs.

Archer & Sudesh Persaud after their record opening partnership

Archer & Sudesh Persaud after their record opening partnership

Opener Nanram Shamlall batted throughout the innings to finish on a well composed 86* peppered with 4 @ 6s and 8 @ 4s. He was well supported by fellow opener J. Jitlall with 20 and Mohamed Shaw with a cameo 23. Skipper R Jaisingh finished with 3 for 31 off 5 overs.

In reply, North Soesdyke made light work of East Coast’s total knocking off the required runs without any loss in 15 overs. Former East Bank 1st Division player, Clement Archer rattled up a commanding 81* with 6 @6s and 5 @ 4s. Sudesh Persaud narrowly missed out on his half century finishing on 47* with 4 @ 4s.

North Soesdyke now take the lead on 5 points from 3 matches.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | August. 16th, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

Mineral and oil rich country borrowing to feed, clothe and house its citizens.

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

Golden Jaguars on the hunt for three points against Martinique today

Golden Jaguars on the hunt for three points against Martinique today

Sep 09, 2024

By Rawle Toney   Kaieteur Sports – The Golden Jaguars are set to roar once again today in Fort-de-France as they take on Martinique at 4:00 pm in the ongoing League A action of the...
Read More
North Soesdyke Masters demolish East Coast Aash Decor in the 3rdRound BMC O50s Tournament

North Soesdyke Masters demolish East Coast Aash...

Sep 09, 2024

Tahir, Motie help Warriors crush Kings by 6 wickets

Tahir, Motie help Warriors crush Kings by 6...

Sep 08, 2024

Showstoppers is the new Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ National Champion

Showstoppers is the new Guinness ‘Greatest of...

Sep 08, 2024

GBA to upgrade U-16 Programme to National level

GBA to upgrade U-16 Programme to National level

Sep 08, 2024

WDFA Senior League kicks off today at Uitvlugt ground

WDFA Senior League kicks off today at Uitvlugt...

Sep 08, 2024

Features/Columnists

  • An electoral eclair

    Kaieteur News – The ruling People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPPC) knows how to win elections. Their history... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]