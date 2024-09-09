North Soesdyke Masters demolish East Coast Aash Decor in the 3rdRound BMC O50s Tournament

Latest update September 9th, 2024 12:46 AM
Sep 09, 2024 Sports
– Solid half centuries recorded by Clement Archer and Nanram Shamlall
Kaieteur Sports – At the Enmore Cricket Club ground: East Coast called correctly and decided to take their first strike on a beautiful Saturday morning with a slightly heavy outfield. They started very slow and sedately but managed to speed up their innings with several wickets in hand to finish on a formidable 169 for 4 wickets off 25 overs.
Opener Nanram Shamlall batted throughout the innings to finish on a well composed 86* peppered with 4 @ 6s and 8 @ 4s. He was well supported by fellow opener J. Jitlall with 20 and Mohamed Shaw with a cameo 23. Skipper R Jaisingh finished with 3 for 31 off 5 overs.
In reply, North Soesdyke made light work of East Coast’s total knocking off the required runs without any loss in 15 overs. Former East Bank 1st Division player, Clement Archer rattled up a commanding 81* with 6 @6s and 5 @ 4s. Sudesh Persaud narrowly missed out on his half century finishing on 47* with 4 @ 4s.
North Soesdyke now take the lead on 5 points from 3 matches.
