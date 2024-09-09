Man found with 9mm sub-machine gun

Kaieteur News – On Sunday afternoon officers of the Customs Anti Narcotics Unit (CANU) received a tip about a man who was allegedly carrying a submachine gun.

Acting on the information CANU conducted an operation in the Norton Street, Georgetown area where they intercepted a man who was carrying a backpack. Upon searching the backpack the contents turned out to be a 9mm submachine gun with a matching magazine. The man was arrested and escorted to CANU’s headquarters.