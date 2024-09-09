Golden Jaguars on the hunt for three points against Martinique today

By Rawle Toney

Kaieteur Sports – The Golden Jaguars are set to roar once again today in Fort-de-France as they take on Martinique at 4:00 pm in the ongoing League A action of the CONCACAF Nations League at the Pierre-Aliker Municipal Stadium.

Coach Jamaal Shabazz’s side will be looking to bounce back after a 3-1 home defeat to Suriname last Thursday. Similarly, Martinique also began their campaign with a 3-1 loss, falling to Guatemala.

Despite the opening setback, Shabazz remains optimistic. “When you’re in League A, you want to stay up. It took Guyana ten years to reach this level. One loss won’t break our spirits,” he said.

Acknowledging the challenge of facing Martinique, Shabazz added, “We know it’s a tough assignment, but these are the moments we’ve worked hard to reach. Now, we’re going to battle it out and see where it takes us.”

After the defeat to Suriname, team captain Elliot Bonds reflected on their performance. He noted that while the team made individual mistakes, the match against Martinique offers a chance for redemption. “We know what needs to be done. The 3-1 loss was down to our own errors, but we’re learning from it and know where to improve,” Bonds said.

With just four days between games, Bonds emphasized the need to move forward quickly. “There’s no time to dwell on it. We’ll review the game, make adjustments, and focus on what’s next,” he added.

It will be interesting to see Shabazz’s approach against Martinique, a team they last faced in 2017, ending in a scoreless draw at Mackenzie Sports Club Ground in Linden.

Martinique, playing at home, have won four and lost one of their last five matches, scoring and conceding four goals in that period.

In the Nations League, they’ve played 12 matches, winning two, drawing five, and losing five. Meanwhile, Guyana has played 17 Nations League matches, winning 11, drawing twice, and losing four.

The Golden Jaguars have struggled on the road, with one win and four losses in their last five away games, while Martinique have two wins, two draws, and one loss in their last five outings.