Latest update September 9th, 2024 12:46 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Golden Jaguars on the hunt for three points against Martinique today

Sep 09, 2024 Sports

By Rawle Toney

The Golden Jaguars will look to bounce back against Martinique in League A.

The Golden Jaguars will look to bounce back against Martinique in League A.

 

Kaieteur Sports – The Golden Jaguars are set to roar once again today in Fort-de-France as they take on Martinique at 4:00 pm in the ongoing League A action of the CONCACAF Nations League at the Pierre-Aliker Municipal Stadium.

Coach Jamaal Shabazz’s side will be looking to bounce back after a 3-1 home defeat to Suriname last Thursday. Similarly, Martinique also began their campaign with a 3-1 loss, falling to Guatemala.

Omari Glasgow has scored 17 times for the Golden Jaguars and is just one goal shy of tying the country’s all-time record, set by Nigel Codrington.

Omari Glasgow has scored 17 times for the Golden Jaguars and is just one goal shy of tying the country’s all-time record, set by Nigel Codrington.

Despite the opening setback, Shabazz remains optimistic. “When you’re in League A, you want to stay up. It took Guyana ten years to reach this level. One loss won’t break our spirits,” he said.

Acknowledging the challenge of facing Martinique, Shabazz added, “We know it’s a tough assignment, but these are the moments we’ve worked hard to reach. Now, we’re going to battle it out and see where it takes us.”

After the defeat to Suriname, team captain Elliot Bonds reflected on their performance. He noted that while the team made individual mistakes, the match against Martinique offers a chance for redemption. “We know what needs to be done. The 3-1 loss was down to our own errors, but we’re learning from it and know where to improve,” Bonds said.

With just four days between games, Bonds emphasized the need to move forward quickly. “There’s no time to dwell on it. We’ll review the game, make adjustments, and focus on what’s next,” he added.

It will be interesting to see Shabazz’s approach against Martinique, a team they last faced in 2017, ending in a scoreless draw at Mackenzie Sports Club Ground in Linden.

Martinique, playing at home, have won four and lost one of their last five matches, scoring and conceding four goals in that period.

In the Nations League, they’ve played 12 matches, winning two, drawing five, and losing five. Meanwhile, Guyana has played 17 Nations League matches, winning 11, drawing twice, and losing four.

The Golden Jaguars have struggled on the road, with one win and four losses in their last five away games, while Martinique have two wins, two draws, and one loss in their last five outings.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | August. 16th, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

Mineral and oil rich country borrowing to feed, clothe and house its citizens.

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

Golden Jaguars on the hunt for three points against Martinique today

Golden Jaguars on the hunt for three points against Martinique today

Sep 09, 2024

By Rawle Toney   Kaieteur Sports – The Golden Jaguars are set to roar once again today in Fort-de-France as they take on Martinique at 4:00 pm in the ongoing League A action of the...
Read More
North Soesdyke Masters demolish East Coast Aash Decor in the 3rdRound BMC O50s Tournament

North Soesdyke Masters demolish East Coast Aash...

Sep 09, 2024

Tahir, Motie help Warriors crush Kings by 6 wickets

Tahir, Motie help Warriors crush Kings by 6...

Sep 08, 2024

Showstoppers is the new Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ National Champion

Showstoppers is the new Guinness ‘Greatest of...

Sep 08, 2024

GBA to upgrade U-16 Programme to National level

GBA to upgrade U-16 Programme to National level

Sep 08, 2024

WDFA Senior League kicks off today at Uitvlugt ground

WDFA Senior League kicks off today at Uitvlugt...

Sep 08, 2024

Features/Columnists

  • An electoral eclair

    Kaieteur News – The ruling People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPPC) knows how to win elections. Their history... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]