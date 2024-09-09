Excavator operator dies in freak accident

Kaieteur News – An excavator operator hailing from Turkeyen Greater Georgetown died on Saturday in a freak accident when the excavator the machine he was offloading from a truck fell on him.

Dead is 49 year old Joseph Hollingsworth. According to police the incident occurred around 09:30 hrs. at Coglan Dam, Pouderoyen, West Bank Demerara. Reports revealed that Hollingsworth was with businessman Travis Pierpont who hired him to transport the heavy-duty machine from Coglan Dam, Pouderoyen, West Bank Demerara.

This was to be done using a truck owned by the man, registration number GAE 4266. Upon loading the excavator onto the truck, when he was about to drive off Hollingsworth realised that it was too heavy as the truck was not moving, since it couldn’t take off the weight of the excavator. He decided to offload the machine and while in the process of doing so the excavator fell off of the truck and into a drain pinning him there. He was rescued by public-spirited citizens and rushed to the West Demerara Hospital, but was pronounced dead on arrival by a doctor on duty. The body of the deceased was then transported to the Ezekiel Funeral Home, awaiting a post-mortem examination.