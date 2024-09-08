“West Side won’t be the best side at President’s Cup,” says J’s Racing Stable

Kaieteur Sports – As the excitement builds for the upcoming President’s Cup on September 22, 2024, at Rising Sun Turf Club, J’s Racing Stable is determined to make a significant mark in the sport of kings. Fresh off the most prestigious race in Guyana, finishing second in the Guyana Cup to the impressive Brazilian-bred Olympic Kremlin from Slingers Racing Stable, J’s is on the accelerator to elevate their status in horse racing.

Owner Jermaine Sripal emphasizes his competitive spirit, stating, “When entering into any business or sport, I have to come out on top, and get there as fast as possible.” He acknowledges his personal friendship with Javed, the owner of the Guyana Cup winner from Slingers Racing Stable but remains confident that the President’s Cup will see the crown snatched from Slingers stable and returned to Berbice—not Region 5, but directly to New Amsterdam, Region 6.

In a bold move to secure victory, J’s Racing Stable has imported two top-class Grade 1 Brazilian horses, Mapa Do Brasil and Companheiro Lea, to compete alongside their established runners. This strategic move aims to increase their chances significantly in both the President’s Cup and the Sprint on the day’s card.

Among the lineup from J’s Stable is the crowd favorite and Horse of the Year 2023, Spankhurst, making a highly anticipated return to the track. Joining him is stable mate Nova Sol, who also showcased his talent with a commendable second place in the Guyana Cup. The combination of local owners and international imports sets the track for an exciting day of racing at Rising Sun Turf Club, home of the Guyana Cup.

Notably, Mapa Do Brasil and Olympic Kremlin share a very competitive history, having raced together in Brazil on multiple occasions. Earlier this year, before Guyana Cup winner Olympic Kremlin was imported to Guyana, Mapa Do Brasil emerged victorious against Olympic Kremlin once before.

This connection adds an intriguing layer to the upcoming race day, sparking curiosity about how these horses will perform in the new environment.

With a strategic mix of experience and fresh talent, J’s Racing Stable is not just aiming for a strong showing; they are gunning for the top. As the President’s Cup draws nearer, all eyes will be on J’s and their impressive stable of horses. Will they prove that “West Side” isn’t the best side after all? Only time will tell as the race unfolds.