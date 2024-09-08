Latest update September 8th, 2024 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Showstoppers is the new Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ National Champion

Sep 08, 2024 Sports

The victorious Showstoppers unit receives their prizes after winning the Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ National Championship.

The victorious Showstoppers unit receives their prizes after winning the Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ National Championship.

Kaieteur Sports – Showstoppers became the first team from the East Bank/West Demerara division to be crowned the Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ National Champion, defeating Laing Avenue 3-0 in the final on Friday evening at the Pouderoyen tarmac.

Amos Ramsay bagged a second-half brace in the 20th and 25th minutes, while Stephon Jupiter found the back of the net in the 18th minute.

With the win, Showstoppers walked away with $1,000,000 and the championship trophy, while the loser pocketed $500,000 and the respective trophy.

In the third-place playoff, North Ruimveldt of Georgetown edged the Silver Bullets of Linden 1-0 via an Aeon Alleyne strike in the 16th minute.

North Ruimveldt pocketed $300,000 and a trophy for their efforts, while Silver Bullets walked away with $200,000 and a trophy.

In the earlier semifinal round, Showstoppers bested Silver Bullets 3-1. Marvin Josiah, Dexroy Adams, and Daren Benjamin scored in the seventh, 11th, and 17th minutes, respectively.

Bevney Marks of Laing Avenue receives the second-place prize.

Bevney Marks of Laing Avenue receives the second-place prize.

On target in the loss was Colwyn Drakes in the eighth minute.

Also, Laing Avenue edged North Ruimveldt 2-1 on penalty kicks after regulation time ended scoreless.

In the quarterfinal fixture, Showstoppers defeated Mighty Ruler 1-0 via a Jupiter conversion in the eighth minute.

Laing Avenue edged Hustlers 2-0 on penalty kicks after normal and extra time ended scoreless.

Meanwhile, Silver Bullets defeated East Bank Gunners of Berbice, while North Ruimveldt bested Ballerz Empire of East Bank Demerara 2-1 on penalty kicks after regulation and extra time ended scoreless.

In the initial playoff round, Liliendaal Hustlers bested the All-Stars of Essequibo 3-0. Raushan Ritch bagged a ‘Guinness Goal’ (GG) [a goal scored in the final three minutes of normal time counts as two] in the 20th minute. Opening the scoring in the 14th minute was Sunil Logan.

 

Complete Results

Guinness Goal – (GG) – 2 goals

 

Final

Showstoppers-3 vs. Laing Avenue-0

Amos Ramsay-20th and 25th

Stephon Jupiter-18th

 

3rd Place

North Ruimveldt-1 vs. Silver Bullets-0

Eon Alleyne-16th

 

Semifinal-1

North Ruimveldt-0 vs. Laing Avenue-0

Laing Avenue won 2-1 on penalty kicks

 

Semifinal-2

Showstoppers-3 vs. Silver Bullets-1

 

Showstoppers scorers

Marvin Josiah-7th

Dexroy Adams-11th

Daren Benjamin-17th

 

Silver Bullets scorer

Colwyn Drakes-8th

 

Quarterfinal-1

East Bank Gunners-0 vs. Silver Bullets-0

Silver Bullets won 2-1 on penalty kicks

 

Quarterfinal-2

Ballerz Empire-0 vs. North Ruimveldt-0

North Ruimveldt won 2-1 on penalty kicks

 

Quarterfinal-3

Mighty Ruler-0 vs. Showstoppers-1

Stephon Jupiter-8th

 

Quarterfinal-4

Laing Avenue-0 vs. Hustlers-0

Laing Avenue won 2-0 on penalty kicks

 

Playoff

Hustlers-3 vs. All-Stars-0

Raushan Ritch-GG-20th

Sunil Logan-14th

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | August. 16th, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

Mineral and oil rich country borrowing to feed, clothe and house its citizens.

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

Tahir, Motie help Warriors crush Kings by 6 wickets

Tahir, Motie help Warriors crush Kings by 6 wickets

Sep 08, 2024

Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League 2024… – Gurbaz 19-ball 47 highlights chase Kaieteur Sports – Guyana Amazon Warriors spin twins Gudakesh Motie and captain, Imran Tahir, continued...
Read More
Showstoppers is the new Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ National Champion

Showstoppers is the new Guinness ‘Greatest of...

Sep 08, 2024

GBA to upgrade U-16 Programme to National level

GBA to upgrade U-16 Programme to National level

Sep 08, 2024

WDFA Senior League kicks off today at Uitvlugt ground

WDFA Senior League kicks off today at Uitvlugt...

Sep 08, 2024

“West Side won’t be the best side at President’s Cup,” says J’s Racing Stable

“West Side won’t be the best side at...

Sep 08, 2024

RHT NAMILCO Thunderbolt Flour Cricket team to spearhead celebration

RHT NAMILCO Thunderbolt Flour Cricket team to...

Sep 08, 2024

Features/Columnists

  • An electoral eclair

    Kaieteur News – The ruling People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPPC) knows how to win elections. Their history... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]