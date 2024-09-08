Showstoppers is the new Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ National Champion

Kaieteur Sports – Showstoppers became the first team from the East Bank/West Demerara division to be crowned the Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ National Champion, defeating Laing Avenue 3-0 in the final on Friday evening at the Pouderoyen tarmac.

Amos Ramsay bagged a second-half brace in the 20th and 25th minutes, while Stephon Jupiter found the back of the net in the 18th minute.

With the win, Showstoppers walked away with $1,000,000 and the championship trophy, while the loser pocketed $500,000 and the respective trophy.

In the third-place playoff, North Ruimveldt of Georgetown edged the Silver Bullets of Linden 1-0 via an Aeon Alleyne strike in the 16th minute.

North Ruimveldt pocketed $300,000 and a trophy for their efforts, while Silver Bullets walked away with $200,000 and a trophy.

In the earlier semifinal round, Showstoppers bested Silver Bullets 3-1. Marvin Josiah, Dexroy Adams, and Daren Benjamin scored in the seventh, 11th, and 17th minutes, respectively.

On target in the loss was Colwyn Drakes in the eighth minute.

Also, Laing Avenue edged North Ruimveldt 2-1 on penalty kicks after regulation time ended scoreless.

In the quarterfinal fixture, Showstoppers defeated Mighty Ruler 1-0 via a Jupiter conversion in the eighth minute.

Laing Avenue edged Hustlers 2-0 on penalty kicks after normal and extra time ended scoreless.

Meanwhile, Silver Bullets defeated East Bank Gunners of Berbice, while North Ruimveldt bested Ballerz Empire of East Bank Demerara 2-1 on penalty kicks after regulation and extra time ended scoreless.

In the initial playoff round, Liliendaal Hustlers bested the All-Stars of Essequibo 3-0. Raushan Ritch bagged a ‘Guinness Goal’ (GG) [a goal scored in the final three minutes of normal time counts as two] in the 20th minute. Opening the scoring in the 14th minute was Sunil Logan.

Complete Results

Guinness Goal – (GG) – 2 goals

Final

Showstoppers-3 vs. Laing Avenue-0

Amos Ramsay-20th and 25th

Stephon Jupiter-18th

3rd Place

North Ruimveldt-1 vs. Silver Bullets-0

Eon Alleyne-16th

Semifinal-1

North Ruimveldt-0 vs. Laing Avenue-0

Laing Avenue won 2-1 on penalty kicks

Semifinal-2

Showstoppers-3 vs. Silver Bullets-1

Showstoppers scorers

Marvin Josiah-7th

Dexroy Adams-11th

Daren Benjamin-17th

Silver Bullets scorer

Colwyn Drakes-8th

Quarterfinal-1

East Bank Gunners-0 vs. Silver Bullets-0

Silver Bullets won 2-1 on penalty kicks

Quarterfinal-2

Ballerz Empire-0 vs. North Ruimveldt-0

North Ruimveldt won 2-1 on penalty kicks

Quarterfinal-3

Mighty Ruler-0 vs. Showstoppers-1

Stephon Jupiter-8th

Quarterfinal-4

Laing Avenue-0 vs. Hustlers-0

Laing Avenue won 2-0 on penalty kicks

Playoff

Hustlers-3 vs. All-Stars-0

Raushan Ritch-GG-20th

Sunil Logan-14th