Royals close out thriller at Waner Park

Kaieteur Sports – Nyeem Young kept his composure at the death as Barbados Royals broke the hearts of St Kitts & Nevis Patriots with a thrilling two-wicket victory in the Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League (CPL).

The Royals appeared set for a crushing win when they reduced the Patriots to 0/3 before weathering a rapid 82-run partnership between Wanindu Hasaranga and Mikyle Louis.

After restricting the Patriots to 153/8 at Warner Park, the Royals lost Rahkeem Cornwall and Quinton de Kock early and the match was at a knife’s edge throughout a nerve-jangling chase.

Needing eight runs off the last over bowled by Ryan John, the Royals’ nerves heightened when Jason Holder fell off the first ball after a superb catch at deep backward square by Josh Clarkson.

But Young luckily inside edged to the boundary off the third ball before smashing a brilliant six over mid off on the penultimate delivery as the Royals won consecutive games to start the season

It was their fifth straight victory against the Patriots, who are at the foot of the table with just one win.

The Patriots made a poor start after being sent in to bat when their top three batters were dismissed for ducks – the first time that has occurred in CPL history.

Spinner Maheesh Theekshana started the carnage on the second ball of the innings when he pinned Evin Lewis lbw. Two balls later Theekshana produced a cracking delivery that spun sharply and through the defences of Kyle Mayers, who trudged off in disbelief.

The Patriots lost their third wicket when Andre Fletcher was lbw to Dunith Wellalage before the match suddenly flipped through a counterattack from Hasaranga and Louis as the Royals suddenly struggled for control amid an onslaught.

Naveen-ul-Haq was on the receiving end and leaked 16 runs to cap a madcap PowerPlay.

But Louis holed out in the ninth over leading to another collapse where the Patriots also lost Sherfane Rutherford and Hasaranga in the space of six balls.

It could have been worse for the Patriots when Clarkson was given out lbw to Theekshana before he successfully reviewed. Clarkson struggled to get going, but batted through to the end and received support from John who smacked 29 off 14 balls.

Just like the Patriots, the Royals lost a wicket on the second ball after Mayers knocked over Cornwall for a duck. Speedster Anrich Nortje had compatriot de Kock wincing in pain after a blow to the body before the batter hit back with a six over fine leg.

De Kock was cleaned bowled in the fifth over by Mayers, who had patiently persisted around the wicket.

Wellalage battled calmly through the middle overs before Young’s late heroics sealed a thrilling triumph for the Royals.