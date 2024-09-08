National funeral for Sir Shridath Ramphal on Sept. 14

…to be interred at The Place of the Seven Ponds

Kaieteur News – The Office of the President announced on Saturday that a National Funeral of Honour will be held on Saturday, September 14, 2024 in tribute to the life and legacy of Sir Shridath Surendranath Ramphal, OE, OCC, GCMG, AM.

Sir Shridath “Sonny” Ramphal, a towering figure in international diplomacy and one of the Caribbean’s most respected elder statesmen, died peacefully on August 30, 2024, at the age of 95.

Sir Shridath was born on October 3, 1928, in New Amsterdam, British Guiana (now Guyana). He was predeceased by his beloved wife of 67 years, Lady Lois Ramphal, who passed away in 2019.

His illustrious career spanned several decades and left an indelible mark on global diplomacy, Caribbean development, and the fight against institutional racism. He was a distinguished alumnus of King’s College London and Gray’s Inn, London. His career was marked by a series of pivotal roles, including Assistant Attorney-General of the West Indies Federation, Minister of Justice and Foreign Affairs of Guyana, and Secretary-General of the Commonwealth, a position he held for 15 years, making him the longest-serving individual in that role.

The Office of the President in a statement said, “Sir Shridath, a distinguished son of Guyana, former Commonwealth Secretary-General, and a towering figure in global diplomacy, will be honoured for his lifelong service to the nation, the Caribbean, the Commonwealth, and the world.”

The funeral will take place at the Promenade Gardens, Georgetown, commencing at 15:00 hours, to be followed by interment at The Place of the Seven Ponds in the Botanical Gardens.

“This solemn occasion will be observed with the full ceremonial tributes befitting Sir Shridath’s monumental contributions to Guyana, including the preservation of its sovereignty and territorial integrity, and to the global community,” the statement said inviting all Guyanese to join in paying their final respects to “a man whose extraordinary vision and tireless dedication have left an indelible mark on our country and the world.”

Meanwhile, as Commonwealth Secretary-General from 1975 to 1990, Sir Shridath played a key role in the international campaign against apartheid in South Africa. His efforts were instrumental in the eventual termination of apartheid, earning him global respect and admiration. Nelson Mandela once said of him: “He is one of those men who have become famous because, in their fight for human justice, they have chosen the whole world as their theatre.”

Sir Shridath also served as Chancellor of the University of Guyana, the University of the West Indies, and Warwick University. He was involved in various global initiatives, serving on all the Global Commissions that produced landmark reports on the environment, development, and disarmament between 1980 and 1995. His leadership as Chairman of the West Indian Commission culminated in the 1992 report, “Time for Action,” which remains a seminal blueprint for Caribbean development.

In addition to his diplomatic contributions, Sir Shridath was a key figure in environmental conservation, serving as President of the World Conservation Union and Special Adviser to the UN Conference on Environment and Development. He also played a significant role as Chief Negotiator for the Caribbean on External Economic Relations.

On June 30, 2020, Sir Shridath Ramphal, Guyana’s Co-Agent and Head of the Legal Team in Guyana’s border case against Venezuela, opened Guyana’s arguments before the International Court of Justice (ICJ) on the issue of the court having jurisdiction to hear the matter.

Even in his later years, Sir Shridath remained active on the international stage. At 92, he became the first lawyer to appear virtually before the International Court of Justice during the COVID-19 pandemic, representing Guyana in a critical border controversy case with Venezuela.

Throughout his life, Sir Shridath received numerous prestigious honours, including the Order of the Caribbean Community (OCC), the Knight Grand Cross of the Most Distinguished Order of St. Michael and St. George (GCMG), the Order of Excellence of Guyana (OE), the Order of Merit of Jamaica (OM), the Order of the Companions of Oliver Tambo from South Africa, and Honorary Companion of the Order of Australia (AC). He was also appointed to the Order of New Zealand, New Zealand’s highest civil honor.