GBA to upgrade U-16 Programme to National level

Kaieteur Sports – Following the acquisition of a new boxing ring via the office of the Ministry of Culture, Youth, and Sport, the Guyana Boxing Association (GBA) will now expand their monthly existing u-16 programme to a national platform.

The initiative, which is staged twice per month, is the backbone of the entity’s developmental thrust. The acquisition of the new ring will allow the association to utilise the older equipment to be transported to the various venues.

Vergenoegen will serve as the next location for the event on September 21st, with Linden slated to host the initiative two weeks later. Similarly, Berbice is scheduled to take centre stage following the conclusion of the Linden date.

Meanwhile, the decision to conduct the event on a national scale was further boosted by the announcement of the 16th boxing facility in the form of VS Fitness Gym in the Soesdyke area.

GBA President Steve Ninvalle said, “The acquisition of a new ring via the Government of Guyana allows the association to continue its developmental work on a national scale. The GBA will now be afforded the opportunity to utilise the older ring to stage events specifically of a developmental nature in different regions, which will benefit the respective communities and regions. This in turn will translate to the expansion of the local talent pool, further increasing and expanding the competitive market locally, which is the main source of our continued success regionally.”

He further said, “By the same token, the increase in the sport’s infrastructure as in the case of the Soesdyke facility is another indication of the sport’s growing importance and popularity. This is the 16th facility that is affiliated with the association and will provide the avenue for not only the unearthing of talents from uncharted territories for the national grid but a platform for improvement in the overall health and wellness of the community and the outlying areas. The GBA will continue in its mandate to provide the necessary support and facilities for the continued development of the discipline.”