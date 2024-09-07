The opening of Yarrowkabra Secondary School

Dear Editor,

At last, the Yarrowkabra Secondary School has been open officially, I would like to thank the government of Guyana for ensuring that the Yarrowkabra Secondary School, which had been budgeted for 826 million by APNU+AFC government in 2018, has become a reality.

The project had its political upside and downside, nevertheless it is finished, and already need to be expanded to accommodate about 10 more class rooms, it is one of the best-looking schools on the East Bank.

As we push for a better Guyana whether we are in government or opposition, we must take note that education is the backbone of any progressive nation and we as a people need to push for the betterment of our people, removing any prejudice against each other.

Government and opposition need to brain storm systems which should be put in place to achieve higher levels of learning, because the present systems are not achieving its goals, as the President of Guyana said, that his government will push technical education, I welcome that, because that is one of our major failures over the years, the lack of technical education in school.

Editor with about 27 sawmills on the highway and about 34 in Linden, the time is right for widespread technical education in wood products, about 40% of our wood go to waste, we need to push our value-added industries and training is a major component.

As I listened attentively to the President at the opening of the Yarrowkabra School, I noticed his political behaviour was different. Good behaviour, he didn’t use the government project, for political marketing for his party; I just hope this this kind of behaviour continues.

Editor, I came to Yarrowkabra in 2005 with six children after the big flood in Georgetown. I didn’t analyze that the cost to send the children to school at Soesdyke, would be high, but then the reality stepped in, it costs a lot, for every child living in Yarrowkabra. Parents may be able to save 80,000 a year in transportation, now because the school is right here.

As I became an RDC Region 4 Councillor for AFC in 2006, I started to hold meetings in Yarrowkabra and other villages on the highway and most of the crying for needs of the people was for a Primary School, Secondary School, water, electricity, roads and jobs.

But the above was difficult to achieve due to short fall in income generation, Guyana was always in deficit for a long time, our imports were almost a 100% more than our export which causes the devaluation of the Guyana dollar, but with the present income from oil and the hundreds of thousands of people who will be coming here, many more schools would have to be built on the highway.

So let us cooperate for the development of Guyana and guard ourselves against wrong influences and domination by outside forces, Guyanese must be the benefactors of our wealth, and must try to hold on to our culture of sharing, better must come if Guyana is put first.

Michael Carrington

AFC Vice Chairman