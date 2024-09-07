Ross leads Guyana Jockey’s earnings after Guyana Cup

Latest update September 7th, 2024 12:59 AM
Sep 07, 2024 Sports
– Rivalry renews for President’s Cup
Kaieteur Sports – Veteran Guyanese jockey Colin Ross returned to the top of the table after Guyana Cup 2024.
Ross, who was jockey of the year for 2023, is now Guyana’s leading jockey in terms of earnings for 2024, but young Ronaldeo Appadu has 85 points, a slim three-point lead over Ross’ 82 points.
In terms of the earnings, Ross earned G$1,149,575 while Appadu has G$981,875. Ross had a total of 40 starts this year and recorded 10 wins while Appadu had 36 starts where he recorded nine wins.
Yovin Kissoonchand with 40 starts had seven wins and earnings of G$611,300. Jockey Kevin Paul is in fourth with seven wins from 30 starts while Kiran Razack had three wins in his 21 starts this year.
Other jockeys to round out the top ten in respective order are; Quinton Kellman, Nicholas Patrick, Dillion Khelawan Yap Drepaul and Randy Richmond.
The jockeys will renew their rivalry for supremacy on Sunday September 22 at the President’s Cup which will be hosted at Rising Sun Turf Club, West Coast Berbice.
While the top horses are gearing up for the President’s Cup, so are the top jockeys from Guyana, Trinidad, and Brazil among other countries.
Nine races are on the provisional President’s Cup program and more than G$15 million will be up for grabs.
The feature race of the President’s Cup, which will be opened to all horses, will have a total purse of close to G$6,000,000 (six million) dollars and the race will be run at approximately eight furlongs.
Entry will open on September 11, and entry forms for the President’s Cup will be at the Port Mourant Racecourse, the Rising Sun Turf Club, the Bush Lot United Turf Club & 106 Smyth Street, Werk-En-Rust Georgetown.
Champion jockeys are primarily judged by the number of wins, meaning the total number of races they have won during a specific period, such as a racing season.
However, some racing organizations may also use a points system that assigns points based on various factors, such as the race’s grade or prestige, to determine overall standings.
In summary, with wins; the most common method where the jockey with the most victories is recognized as the champion and with Points System which is also used by some organisations to reward wins in higher-stakes races more heavily.
The specific method can vary by jurisdiction and organisation.
Mineral and oil rich country borrowing to feed, clothe and house its citizens.
Sep 07, 20242024 Caribbean Premier League… GAW vs. SLK Kaieteur Sports – A fired up Guyana Amazon Warriors team will be looking to extend their mini unbeaten streak, as they will be gunning what could be...
Sep 07, 2024
Sep 07, 2024
Sep 07, 2024
Sep 07, 2024
Sep 06, 2024
Kaieteur News – We have been advised by Guyana’s political elder that fifty years ago, the doctrine of defence in... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – There is an alarming surge in gun-related violence, particularly among younger... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]