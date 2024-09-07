Ross leads Guyana Jockey’s earnings after Guyana Cup

– Rivalry renews for President’s Cup

Kaieteur Sports – Veteran Guyanese jockey Colin Ross returned to the top of the table after Guyana Cup 2024.

Ross, who was jockey of the year for 2023, is now Guyana’s leading jockey in terms of earnings for 2024, but young Ronaldeo Appadu has 85 points, a slim three-point lead over Ross’ 82 points.

In terms of the earnings, Ross earned G$1,149,575 while Appadu has G$981,875. Ross had a total of 40 starts this year and recorded 10 wins while Appadu had 36 starts where he recorded nine wins.

Yovin Kissoonchand with 40 starts had seven wins and earnings of G$611,300. Jockey Kevin Paul is in fourth with seven wins from 30 starts while Kiran Razack had three wins in his 21 starts this year.

Other jockeys to round out the top ten in respective order are; Quinton Kellman, Nicholas Patrick, Dillion Khelawan Yap Drepaul and Randy Richmond.

The jockeys will renew their rivalry for supremacy on Sunday September 22 at the President’s Cup which will be hosted at Rising Sun Turf Club, West Coast Berbice.

While the top horses are gearing up for the President’s Cup, so are the top jockeys from Guyana, Trinidad, and Brazil among other countries.

Nine races are on the provisional President’s Cup program and more than G$15 million will be up for grabs.

The feature race of the President’s Cup, which will be opened to all horses, will have a total purse of close to G$6,000,000 (six million) dollars and the race will be run at approximately eight furlongs.

Entry will open on September 11, and entry forms for the President’s Cup will be at the Port Mourant Racecourse, the Rising Sun Turf Club, the Bush Lot United Turf Club & 106 Smyth Street, Werk-En-Rust Georgetown.

Champion jockeys are primarily judged by the number of wins, meaning the total number of races they have won during a specific period, such as a racing season.

However, some racing organizations may also use a points system that assigns points based on various factors, such as the race’s grade or prestige, to determine overall standings.

In summary, with wins; the most common method where the jockey with the most victories is recognized as the champion and with Points System which is also used by some organisations to reward wins in higher-stakes races more heavily.

The specific method can vary by jurisdiction and organisation.