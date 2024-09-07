Pres Ali intervention: Camptown Football facility rehabilitation work to move up to speed

Latest update September 7th, 2024 12:59 AM
Kaieteur Sports – Earlier this year, concerns were raised to President Irfaan Ali regarding the deteriorating state of the Camptown Football Ground, a once-popular venue for grassroots and club football in Georgetown. In response, President Ali made an unofficial visit to the Campbellville-based facility on Tuesday to assess the ongoing work as part of the nationwide sports facility upgrade initiative.
Having initiated the project back in April following appeals from local residents, President Ali returned to the site to accelerate efforts to make the venue functional as soon as possible. His visit was initially intended for the community, but his passion for sports led him to address the concerns of those who frequently use the facility, particularly for football. After hearing their feedback, he instructed Minister of Sport Charles Ramson Jr. to ensure specific amenities were added to the renovation plans.
The President also set a six-week deadline for completing the upgrades at the ground, stating, “We’re close to completion, but there’s still a lot of work to do to get the ground fully ready. We want everything finished within this timeframe.”
Outlining the tasks to be completed, President Ali said, “We’ll finish the fence, address the drainage, and complete the playing field. I want all of this done in the next six weeks. We’ll break it down and get it done.”
During the visit, President Ali also announced additional improvements, saying, “We’ll add two more pavilions like the one already here. One will be elevated, allowing space for washroom and changing room facilities underneath. We’ll install lighting and nets behind the goalposts. All of this will be done within six weeks to make the ground fully operational.”
