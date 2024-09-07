Latest update September 7th, 2024 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Govt. to spend $350M to enhance fishing activity in Mon Repos

Sep 07, 2024 Court Stories, Features / Columnists, News

Kaieteur News – Fisherfolk at Mon Repos North, East Coast Demerara (ECD), will soon experience enhanced working conditions, as the government plans to allocate over $350 million towards enhancing their facilities.

This announcement was made by Minister of Agriculture, Zulfikar Mustapha, on Friday during a land title distribution exercise for residents there.

This intervention stems from a previous visit to the area by President, Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali.

“Over $350 million will be expended to enhance your landing site. We will build a ramp for the boats and fix the entire revetment there. A shed will also be put in place to provide sufficient shade,” the minister stated.  

The measures are expected to impact approximately 100 boats operating at the location.

The minister also mentioned that stalls would be constructed near the landing site, ensuring consumers have a smoother shopping experience and fisherfolk can sell at better prices.

What we experienced is that the fishing boats are selling to the trucks, and when they go to the markets, people are paying double the price. Going forward, at these landing sites, we will be building stalls and we are encouraging people to come to the landing sites to purchase fish so that the fisherfolk can get a better price for the fish and the consumer can enjoy a better price as well,” Minister Mustapha explained.  

Fishing is one of the main economic activities in the North Mon Repos area, supporting approximately 500 persons.

During the president’s visit, he also pledged that an access road would be constructed.

Additionally, the dredging of the waterway in the area is also in the pipeline to address the challenges currently faced by boats due to shallow waters. (DPI)

>>>>>>>>>>>>>>> 

Pic: Fish

Caption: President, Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali was accompanied by Minister of Agriculture, Zulfikar Mustapha during his previous visit to Mon Repos

 

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | August. 16th, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

Mineral and oil rich country borrowing to feed, clothe and house its citizens.

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

Fired up Warriors seeking third straight win against home team Kings 

Fired up Warriors seeking third straight win against home team

Sep 07, 2024

2024 Caribbean Premier League… GAW vs. SLK Kaieteur Sports – A fired up Guyana Amazon Warriors team will be looking to extend their mini unbeaten streak, as they will be gunning what could be...
Read More
Pres Ali intervention: Camptown Football facility rehabilitation work to move up to speed

Pres Ali intervention: Camptown Football facility...

Sep 07, 2024

Ross leads Guyana Jockey’s earnings after Guyana Cup

Ross leads Guyana Jockey’s earnings after...

Sep 07, 2024

Moeen Ali joins Guyana Amazon Warriors

Moeen Ali joins Guyana Amazon Warriors

Sep 07, 2024

Home Nation Mexico Impress with Standout Submission Victories, El Salvador’s Calderon Extends Winning Streak

Home Nation Mexico Impress with Standout...

Sep 07, 2024

Suriname beat Guyana 3-1 in League A baptism

Suriname beat Guyana 3-1 in League A baptism

Sep 06, 2024

Features/Columnists

  • Defence in Depth

    Kaieteur News – We have been advised by Guyana’s political elder that fifty years ago, the doctrine of defence in... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]