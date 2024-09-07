Essequibo man charged with rape of a child

Latest update September 7th, 2024 12:59 AM
Sep 07, 2024 Court Stories, Features / Columnists, News
Kaieteur News – A 26-year-old man identified as Munesh Singh was charged with the offense of ‘Rape of a child under 16 years’ when he appeared on Thursday before Her Worship Tamieka Clarke at the Anna Regina Magistrates’ Court.
Singh was not required to plea.
The case was adjourned to September 24, 2024.
