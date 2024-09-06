Latest update September 6th, 2024 12:59 AM

GTA Storm cart off Trophy Stall sponsored Legends trophy

Sep 06, 2024 Sports

Roger Sunich, brother of Trophy Stall proprietor, Ramesh Sunich, hands over the winning trophy to GTA Storm skipper, Troy Gobin, a former Guyana Under-19 player.

Kaieteur Sports – GTA Storm defeated archrivals Toronto Blizzards in a thrilling encounter to claim the Legends Over-50 title when the second edition of the Canada Cup, organised by the Ontario Twilight Softball Cricket League (OTSCL) ended last Sunday at the Ashtonbee playing field in Scarborough, Ontario Canada.

In a pulsating final, Toronto Blizzards, who were inserted, reached 137 for nine in their allotted 20 overs. In reply, GTA Storm got to the required target with two balls to spare. Ramo Malone hit a top score of 37 not out.

Earlier, left-arm bowler Richard Driffield stole the show with a brilliant spell of four for 11 in his four overs to undermine Toronto Blizzards batting. He was subsequently named player of the final.

Former Guyana all-rounder Sunil Dhaniram copped the Most Valuable Player of the tournament award while Driffield also received a cash award for taking four wickets in a match. Malone collected a trophy for the best catch in the category.

At the presentation ceremony, which followed, GTA Storm received the Trophy Stall sponsored trophy, and medallions, sponsored by Ramesh Sunich of Bourda Market.

