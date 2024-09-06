Latest update September 6th, 2024 12:59 AM

EU delegation meets Min Anthony to discuss health and pharmaceutical investment mission

Sep 06, 2024 News

Kaieteur News – The European Union Delegation in Guyana on Wednesday met with Dr. Frank Anthony, Minister of Health, to discuss the upcoming EU Health and Pharmaceutical Investment Mission.

The discussion focused on potential collaborative opportunities between the ministry and the EU companies in the health and pharmaceutical sectors, aiming to align these efforts with Guyana’s healthcare needs and goals.

In a press release the Ministry of Health said, the EU delegation is committed to fostering partnerships that will contribute positively to Guyana’s health sector, ensuring that the expertise and resources of EU companies are effectively utilised. Ambassador René Van Nes, Joan Nadal, from EU Delegation Guyana and Taiana Mora, the mission coordinator and other members were present at the meeting.

