Sod turned for $275M Phillipai Secondary School

Kaieteur News – The Amerindian community of Phillipai in Region Seven will soon get a secondary school building which will be constructed through the government to the tune of $275,230,000.

Marking the commencement for the construction of the school on Tuesday was Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand and her team. During her visit to the community, the minister engaged residents where she addressed their concerns and discussed the positive impact the new school will have there.

This publication understands that the new school is set to be a modern educational facility featuring three key blocks housing Home Economics and Visual Arts (VA) classrooms, designed to provide students with practical and creative learning experiences. It will have also a well-equipped library, offering a vital resource for research and study, eight classrooms with essential sanitary facilities to ensure a comfortable and hygienic environment for students, among an administrative space and sick bay.

It was reported by the ministry that already an initial mobilization amount of $82,569,000 has been allocated to commence the construction of the school. The project which will be undertaken by contractors Prored Resources and it is anticipated to be completed within eight months.

Approximately 240 students are set to benefit from Phillipai and surrounding areas which include villages like Amokokopai, Klaimalu, Wayalayeng, Chimanapai, Emoikeng, Chinoweing, and Wax Creek.

During her meeting with the resident, the minister emphasized the government’s commitment to accessible and quality education through various initiatives, including the School Feeding Programme, which ensures that students receive nutritious meals to support their learning.

“We introduced the School Feeding Programme because we want to make sure your children learn. And we researched, and our research says that you cannot learn on an empty stomach. Sometimes parents find it hard and we know that. We started it in the mid-2000s when we were a heavily indebted poor country, and even then, we gave hot meals to Amerindian villages. Not Georgetown, but the Amerindian villages, and we became a model for the world. The World Bank used us as a country to show other countries how they can do that successfully,” the Minister explained.

Kaieteur News reported that the Phillipai Secondary is one of several secondary schools the Ministry intends to build in the hinterland.

It was reported that currently the DC Caesar Fox Secondary School in Waramadong is the only secondary school in the Upper Mazaruni District.

In addition to Phillipai, a new secondary school will be built at Jawalla Village and when completed, the two schools will help to ease the overcrowding at the DC Caesar Fox Secondary School.

It was also reported that this year the Ministry of Education was allocated some $74.4B, a portion of which will be used for the construction, rehabilitation, extension and maintenance of educational facilities.

This newspaper reported that the Ministry has embarked on an aggressive programme to ensure that the nation’s children have access to secondary education.