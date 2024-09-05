P&P Insurance reaffirms sponsorship for GCF Cycling Classic 2024

Latest update September 5th, 2024 12:59 AM
Sep 05, 2024 Sports
Kaieteur Sports – P & P Insurance Brokers’ has officially reaffirmed its commitment to sponsor the country’s most anticipated cycling event, the Cycling Classic 2024, scheduled tentatively for September 14 at the Inner Circuit of the National Park.
This premier event marks a significant return to the National Park Circuit after a five-year hiatus, with some of the nation’s top cyclists proudly carrying the P & P Insurance banner.
The sponsorship continues P & P Insurance’s legacy of significant contributions to the local sporting landscape, further cementing its role as a key supporter of athletic development in Guyana.
The brief handover ceremony, held last week at the company’s Lamaha Street headquarters, was attended by prominent figures from both the insurance company and the Guyana Cycling Federation (GCF). Among the attendees were; GCF Vice President in charge of the Racing Committee, Linden Dowridge, and P & P Insurance Director, Vikash Panday.
During the ceremony, Panday expressed his excitement about the company’s continued support for an event that not only promotes health and fitness but also serves as a platform for showcasing the country’s top cycling talent. “We are thrilled to support an event that embodies the spirit of competition, health, and national pride. This year’s Cycling Classic is set to be bigger and better, and we are proud to be a part of it,” Panday stated.
The sponsorship is expected to elevate the Cycling Classic’s profile, attracting more participants and spectators than ever before. Organisers are confident that with P & P Insurance’s backing, this year’s meet will set a new benchmark in terms of competition and organization.
Cycling enthusiasts and the general public alike are eagerly anticipating what is set to the historic return of the Cycling Classic event.
Mineral and oil rich country borrowing to feed, clothe and house its citizens.
Sep 05, 2024– International football returns to Edinburgh By Rawle Toney Kaieteur Sports – Dubbed the beginning of an important journey in Guyana’s football history, Golden Jaguars head coach...
Sep 05, 2024
Sep 05, 2024
Sep 05, 2024
Sep 05, 2024
Sep 05, 2024
Kaieteur News – In Guyana, one finds a curious paradox that might amuse, bemuse, or even confound the casual observer:... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – There is an alarming surge in gun-related violence, particularly among younger... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]