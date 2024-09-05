P&P Insurance reaffirms sponsorship for GCF Cycling Classic 2024

Latest update September 5th, 2024 12:59 AM

Sep 05, 2024 Sports

P&P Insurance, Director Vikash Panday (left) hands over sponsorship to GCF VP Linden Dowridge during last week’s sponsorship presentation.

Kaieteur Sports – P & P Insurance Brokers’ has officially reaffirmed its commitment to sponsor the country’s most anticipated cycling event, the Cycling Classic 2024, scheduled tentatively for September 14 at the Inner Circuit of the National Park.

This premier event marks a significant return to the National Park Circuit after a five-year hiatus, with some of the nation’s top cyclists proudly carrying the P & P Insurance banner.

The sponsorship continues P & P Insurance’s legacy of significant contributions to the local sporting landscape, further cementing its role as a key supporter of athletic development in Guyana.

The brief handover ceremony, held last week at the company’s Lamaha Street headquarters, was attended by prominent figures from both the insurance company and the Guyana Cycling Federation (GCF). Among the attendees were; GCF Vice President in charge of the Racing Committee, Linden Dowridge, and P & P Insurance Director, Vikash Panday.

During the ceremony, Panday expressed his excitement about the company’s continued support for an event that not only promotes health and fitness but also serves as a platform for showcasing the country’s top cycling talent. “We are thrilled to support an event that embodies the spirit of competition, health, and national pride. This year’s Cycling Classic is set to be bigger and better, and we are proud to be a part of it,” Panday stated.

The sponsorship is expected to elevate the Cycling Classic’s profile, attracting more participants and spectators than ever before. Organisers are confident that with P & P Insurance’s backing, this year’s meet will set a new benchmark in terms of competition and organization.

Cycling enthusiasts and the general public alike are eagerly anticipating what is set to the historic return of the Cycling Classic event.

