PAHO join forces to end stigma around dementia

Kaieteur News – The Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) and Alzheimer’s Disease International (ADI) launched the #TimeToActOnDementia campaign, a joint initiative to raise awareness about dementia and address the stigma that surrounds the condition in the region of the Americas.

Alzheimer’s disease and related disorders affect an estimated 10.3 million people in the Americas and are among the leading causes of death in individuals aged 60 and older. Regrettably, persons living with these conditions are often subject to stigma and discrimination, and with the number of people living with dementia set to almost triple by 2050, now is the time to promote a better understanding of this condition.

In a press release PAHO said this joint campaign aims to raise awareness by opening discussions about dementia on television, social media, newspapers and radio, and to address current perceptions and attitudes about this condition. “We must recognize dementia as a public health priority and invest accordingly in risk reduction, the continuum of health and social care, and dementia-friendly initiatives that promote participation, safety, and inclusion for people with dementia and their carers,” PAHO Director, Dr. Jarbas Barbosa said.

A recent Lancet publication showed that up to 45% of all dementias could be delayed, slowed, or even prevented. “New treatments represent a beacon of hope, but we must also change perceptions about dementia”, ADI CEO, Paola Barbarino said. “This is equally true for healthcare practitioners, and the public. Many still wrongly believe that dementia is a normal part of aging, denying people access to a timely diagnosis, treatment, care, and support. By raising awareness and tackling stigma, we can unlock much more effective, combined treatment and care solutions for those most in need,” she added.

To address the global burden of dementia, the World Health Organization (WHO) developed the Global Action Plan on the public health response to dementia 2017-2025, which was formally adopted by all Member States in 2017 at the 70th World Health Assembly. The Plan outlines seven areas of action to reduce the burden of dementia, including increasing support for those caring for people with dementia, and addressing the risk factors related to dementia, including physical inactivity, obesity, and unhealthy diets, among others. The Time to Act on Dementia campaign begins on September 4 and will run throughout September and October, with Alzheimer’s Day being celebrated on September 21st. PAHO and ADI encourage governments, ministries of health, associations working on dementia, and civil society to participate in this campaign and share its messages. Dementia is not a part of normal aging, and there are ways to reduce the risk of developing dementia. Visit the campaign website and download the toolkit.