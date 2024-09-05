One soldier jailed, other gets bail for ganja trafficking

Kaieteur News – The two Guyana Defence Force (GDF) ranks who were nabbed in July with 316 lbs of ganja, made their third court appearance yesterday where one was jailed and the other was granted bail.

GDF ranks Edward Mc Calmont, a 40-year-old from Kaneville, East Bank Demerara (EBD), and John Johnson, a 24-year-old from Timehri Docks, EBD appeared before Principal Magistrate Faith McGusty at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court.

During the court proceedings Mc Calmont changed his plea from not guilty to guilty and was sentenced to three years in prison. He was represented by attorney Felicia Williams. McCalmont admitted to possessing and trafficking the drugs. He also expressed ignorance about the legal status of marijuana, stating, “No, I didn’t know marijuana was illegal” McCalmont told the court.

Meanwhile, Johnson’s lawyer Bernard Da Silva made an application for bail citing that his client was neither the driver nor owner of the vehicle containing the drugs. As such bail was granted to Johnson in the sum of $350,000 with conditions requiring him to report to the East La Penitence Police Station. The matter has been adjourned to September 25, 2024, for further report and disclosure.

Mc Calmont and Johnson were nabbed on July 27,2024 with 316 lbs of ganja during an intelligence-led Police operation. At around 21:20 hrs, acting on information received, officers from the Special Branch and other units intercepted a Route 42 motor bus (#BTT 27) on Mandela Avenue. McCalmont was driving, and Johnson was in the front passenger seat, both men were in uniform. A search of the vehicle revealed 49 large parcels wrapped in transparent plastic on the bus seats, containing leaves, seeds, and stems suspected to be cannabis. The drugs were lodged and calculated. The soldiers were told of the offence and were charged.