Kwakwani resident killed in Unamico Trail accident

Sep 05, 2024 News

Kaieteur News – A tragic incident occurred on Tuesday, September 3, 2024, resulting in the death of a Kwakwani resident, Dave Causway, along the Unamico Trail in the Upper Berbice River area.

Dead, Dave Causway

The incident, which took place around 10:00 a.m., involved a motor car with registration number PAB 1457 driven by Causway. According to initial investigations, the vehicle was traveling north on the western side of the trail at a reportedly high speed while descending a hill. As Causway attempted to negotiate a right turn, he lost control of the vehicle, causing it to overturn multiple times.

The car eventually came to a stop, pinning Causway underneath. Passersby quickly came to his aid and transported him to the Kwakwani District Hospital. However, despite their efforts, Causway was pronounced dead upon arrival by the attending doctor.

Causway’s body has been taken to the Senior Pensioner Mortuary, where a post-mortem examination will be conducted.  Police visited the scene, and an investigation into the fatal accident is ongoing.

