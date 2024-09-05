GPHC vascular surgery team performs emergency repair of ruptured abdominal aortic aneurysm

Kaieteur News – The Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) said on July 10, 2024, its Vascular Department successfully performed an emergency repair of a ruptured abdominal aortic aneurysm (AAA) – a historic achievement for the Vascular Surgery team and the hospital.

This is only the third successful surgery of its kind in the history of Guyana, underscoring both the rarity and the expertise involved in such high-risk procedures, the GPHC said.

An aneurysm is a localised enlargement or bulging of a blood vessel, most commonly an artery, due to a weakness in the vessel wall. When this occurs in the aorta – the largest artery in the body, responsible for carrying blood from the heart to the rest of the body – it becomes particularly concerning. A ruptured AAA has a 65% mortality rate before the patient even reaches the hospital, and for those who survive the journey, the survival rate drops by 1% per minute. Even among those who make it to the operating room, only 50% typically survive.

These daunting statistics highlight the extraordinary nature of the recent achievements at GPHC, where the Vascular Surgery team, under the leadership of Consultant Vascular Surgeon Dr. Carlos Martin, has successfully performed life-saving surgeries on three patients with ruptured AAAs over the past three years. This accomplishment is a testament not only to the team’s exceptional surgical skills but also to the hospital’s efficient emergency response system and the dedication of its clinical staff.

Dr. Martin emphasized that before 2021, patients in Guyana suffering from ruptured aortic aneurysms were only offered palliative care, as this complex intervention was not available locally. A major investment in specialized supplies for these procedures was made by the hospital’s administration, enabling these life-saving surgeries to be performed.

The most recent case involved a 56-year-old man who was transported from the interior region of Guyana to GPHC’s Accident & Emergency Department, where he was resuscitated and stabilized. The patient presented with a haemoglobin level of 7g/dl and had lost 5 litres of blood. During the emergency surgery, a large infra-renal aortic and common iliac artery aneurysm with free rupture was encountered. The surgery, which lasted 8 hours, was a success, thanks to the coordinated efforts of the surgical and clinical teams.

Dr. Martin expressed his gratitude to the hospital’s administration and the clinical teams for their critical roles in the management of this patient, emphasizing that the success of such a challenging case required seamless teamwork. The Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation remains committed to advancing healthcare in Guyana and providing life-saving medical interventions to all in need. This landmark achievement by the Vascular Surgery team is a reflection of GPHC’s ongoing efforts to elevate the standards of care in the region.