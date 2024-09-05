Govt. committed to ensuring safe mining operations at Marudi – Min. Bharrat

Kaieteur News – The government will continue working to ensure that mining at Marudi Mountain, Region Nine continues safely and sustainably.

This is according to the Minister of Natural Resources Vickram Bharrat who was engaging the Rupununi Miners Association (RMA) at the mining site in the Rupununi District on Friday.

During the meeting, miners shared their concerns, queries and comments, centred around creating an enabling environment for business operations. The minister’s visit was also prompted by concerns, regarding the impact of the operations at Marudi on nearby Amerindian communities. However, he emphasised the government’s commitment to responsible mining practices that benefit all stakeholders.

Before 2020, the Marudi mining site experienced a period of closure due to environmental concerns and financial constraints. Upon assuming office, the government facilitated the restart of small-scale mining in the area, providing necessary permits and approvals, and addressing issues related to illegal mining there.

“There is no issue with mining in Marudi. The only issue we have in Marudi is that our miners need to work together, and to start cooperating with each other and to start supporting each other,” the minister asserted. He continued, “We always said that if mining is going to happen in Marudi, it must benefit everyone, including the indigenous people, including the villages in Deep South. We agreed that once we restart mining in Marudi, it will be done safely, especially, concerning the environment.”

To this end, he urged the miners to take greater care to prevent waterway pollution and continue engaging with the local communities to better incorporate their feedback. Approximately 40 miners are currently involved in the operations at Marudi. In response to several other persons, the minister said that the government will examine the possibilities, keeping in mind the importance of ensuring that the activities are conducted safely.

“What I can promise you is…if more women want to go and mine, then we will support it. The women who are here, if you want to form a little group, a little association, call yourself the Rupununi Women Miners Association… we may be able to assist you with land to mine but I can’t promise you that it will be Marudi,” the natural resources minister stated. Minister Bharrat emphasised the importance of mining to Guyana, noting that it is the second-highest contributor to Guyana’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP). The sector employs approximately 30,000 Guyanese, and the natural resources minister explained that its lucrative nature prompted the government to restart these operations in Marudi.

“Region nine needs some kind of economic activities, especially in the Deep South, but it must be done properly,” he said. He added that Region Nine is one of the fastest-growing regions in the country, and the mining operations at Marudi contribute significantly to the region’s economic activity, fuelling its growth. The minister also disclosed that elections for the next leadership cohort of the Rupununi Miners Association (RMA) will be held next month.

Meanwhile, Minister of Home Affairs, Robeson Benn, said that the government will also examine ways to improve gold recovery in the area. Several community leaders, including the Toshao of Aishalton Village, Timothy Williams, and Toshao Charles Simon from Awarewaunau, were also present at the meeting.