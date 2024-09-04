Stop the usurping of the local government authorities

Dear Editor,

As the money come in, plentiful from oil, there is an expectation, that the Government of Guyana will give to the local government authorities, their fair share of money to manage their local government authorities areas, removing the central government continuous usurpation of the elected council, duties.

As I brush through the constitution of Guyana, I can’t find any article that gives the central government the power to perform work of local government authorities. You should know Editor, that the constitution of Guyana has decentralised the power and duties of the state, when it established the 10 Regional Democratic Councils.

The constitution of Guyana stated in article 75, that Parliament shall provide for local democratic organs to be autonomous, this mean any development work in a region central government needs to provide the money to the respective regions for the development work to be carried out, in accordance with Article 77 of the constitution, and the council in an area shall also raise funds for such developmental programme.

Central government does not have that legal authority to bypass the elected government of a region or its lower tier local government authorities and carries out the duties of a council.

All councils need to be empowered financially to employ, qualified staffs, give out contracts big or small through financial transfer for projects from central government, giving the financial autonomy to local governments, such as, tax, licences also fines for local government violation. When a study is done of the cost to maintain and manage a local government authority area and adjustment needs to be made in taxes or license to be increased for additional revenue to come in, so the councils can carry out their duties and responsibilities, and central government does not want that, then central government needs to give the necessary funds to offset the expenses of a council.

Central government main duties are raising funds, approving policies, approving budgets, laws, ensuring that our military are up-to-date to take care of security, foreign affairs, etcetera, the local government authorities are to implement the policies of the state and carry out all aspects of development, whether infrastructures, drainage, education, health, social welfare, sports and culture, economic development, job creation and other development aspects.

The real reason that central government continues to usurp local government authorities, by carrying out of contracts in their local government areas, many times unknown to the councils, is to receive political advancement images and draw back through donations from contractors directly or indirectly. If a proper investigation is carried out under the money laundering act, many would not be able to account for the assets they have acquired over the years, in their name, or family and friends, or what they political party had received. The prejudice and usurping of local government authorities need to be stop for Guyana to have proper systems of governance.

Regards,

Michael Carrington

AFC Vice Chairman