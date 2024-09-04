SBB opens resource centre for entrepreneurs

Latest update September 4th, 2024 12:59 AM

Kaieteur News – Small businesses in Guyana now have additional support with the establishment of a resource centre designed to help them advance their operations.

During an interview with the Department of Public Information (DPI) on Monday, Chief Executive Officer of the Small Business Bureau (SBB), Mohamed Ibrahim, explained that the initiative was launched, following consultations with numerous small businesses.

The resource centre is located at the SBB’s head office at Lot 1, La Penitence, Georgetown. “They need some type of resource centre, somewhere they can go and get readily available information that can assist them with registering their businesses, or all the needs of the GRA (Guyana Revenue Authority) or the NIS (National Insurance Scheme) on general insurance, on customs, [and] on brokerage,” Ibrahim said.

Persons can schedule a time to use the centre, where they can access various services, print documents, and receive business advice free of charge. “They could get access to a personalised business advisor that will sit with them and they can share their ideas, and this person can advise them,” the CEO stated.

In addition to the resource centre, the SBB is creating a database to better understand the needs and wants of small businesses, ensuring comprehensive support.

Meanwhile, the SBB continues to offer training programmes and has trained more than 1000 small businesses across the country in various areas to help them grow. To further support small businesses, the SBB is committed to developing and implementing programmes that foster development and growth, including access to finance. The SBB serves as a key source of information for small businesses and entrepreneurs and offers a range of programmes, including the Green Business Technology Fund, the Youth Entrepreneurial Skill Training Programme, and the SBB Market Place.

