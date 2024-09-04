Ameena Gafoor’s Legacy of Support for Arts will be long remembered

Dear Editor,

I write to express words of condolence on the passing of and paying tribute to Ameena Gafoor, a truly extraordinary individual. She was a beacon of light for Guyanese and others, a woman of immense strength and integrity, self-confidence and self-esteem. She blazed a trail for women in business, a pioneer in the business community and in articulating support for culture. She set a very high standard for other business men and women to follow in supporting the arts. From early on, she was a tireless advocate for the arts and humanities, contributing significant funds. It is a tribute to her that so many people feel such a deep sense of loss at her passing. Her passing is also a serious loss for funding for culture. It is hoped that her family will continue to fund the programmes and activities she supported most of her life.

The diaspora, in many reflections, mourns and celebrates the extraordinary life of this remarkable woman who devoted her life to culture. Guyanese mourn a woman who has helped Guyanese and its diaspora to remember our cultural heritage as penned in the Art Journal that she founded. They celebrate a woman who epitomizes business integrity and decency in living, someone whose life reflects a heart of kindness and commitment to faith, family, friends, and ethnicity.

Ameena, as she was fondly called, is deserving of accolades (as penned in the media) for her immense contributions to education and literature, published works that inspire and influence many Guyanese. From art to literature, she left an indelible mark.

Ameena displayed a strong interest in artistic culture but was more supportive of modernistic approach to Indian culture. Not surprisingly, her passing garnered widespread media attention, reaching every corner of the diaspora (UK, North America, Caribbean) and touched the hearts of both young and old.

Ameena’s interest in and funding of Indian culture or the arts and in documenting indentured history stood in stark contrast to other business people who behave miserly in donating to worthy cultural causes. Her contributions to Indian Guyanese literature and art are unparalleled in post-independence Guyana. She gave financial support from funds obtained from hard work in businesses that she and her husband founded. It was old money, earned honestly and not from corruption like that of several others. She is known to offer much financial support to promote culture and identity as in the Arts Journal (now defunct) and The Ameena Gafoor Institute of Indentureship Studies (pioneered by indomitable Dr. David Dabydeen) and its new journal of same subject. Her actions and financial support touched many lives and exemplified the qualities of a person who understand the importance of the art in the journey of a group of people and of recording their history.

The media coverage and tributes paid to charming, outstanding Ameena are justified. May the legacy, hard work, kindness, lifestyle, and teachings of Ameena continue to inspire and guide Guyanese. And may her legacy of mentorship and leadership in business and culture continue to inspire Guyanese and their support for the arts long into the future.

Yours truly,

Vishnu Bisram