Haynes and Sukhram Take Top Spots at Hole-in-One Challenge 

Local pros pose following last weekend’s GGA Nexgen Hole-in-one invitational. 

Kaieteur Sports – The Hole-in-One Challenge at the Nexgen Golf Academy on Sunday afternoon was an exciting event, attracting participants of all ages and skill levels.

Sponsored by Nexgen Golf Academy, Roraima Airways, and Guyana Beverages Inc., the contest gave players three chances to win enticing prizes, including trips to Kaieteur Falls and Arrowpoint Resort, as well as hampers filled with products from Guyana Beverages.

Despite several close attempts, no one managed to win the Roraima Airways prize packages. According to Captain Gerry Gouveia, Roraima Airways, “We are allowing these prizes to be rolled over to the next Hole-in-One Challenge, giving another opportunity for a lucky player to claim them.”

11-time Guyana Open Women’s champ Christine Sukhram (center) was among the top performers this past weekend.

The competition was intense, with Philip Haynes emerging victorious, narrowly defeating 11-time Female Guyana Open champion Christine Sukhram to take first place. The winners took home hampers filled with a variety of products from Guyana Beverages.

The next competition will be held on September 22 at the Helena Cricket Ground in Mahaica in partnership with Premier Insurance.

