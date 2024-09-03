Chet Bowling Dominates at Farmsup Golf Tournament

Kaieteur Sports – The Lusignan Golf Club (LGC) was the venue for an intense day of golfing action as it hosted the annual Farmsup Golf Tournament on Sunday, September 1, 2024. The tournament attracted a diverse field of golfers, all vying for top honors in their respective categories. The event concluded with Chet Bowling being crowned the overall winner, thanks to his exceptional performance that resulted in a best net score of 65.

The tournament was divided into two main handicap categories, each delivering impressive performances:

0-14 Handicap Category:

Mohanlal Dumanath – Mohanlal Dumanath claimed the top position in this category with a gross score of 76. After adjusting for his 6 handicap, he achieved a net score of 70.

Patrick Prashad – Following closely in second place, Patrick Prashad delivered a gross score of 83 and, with an 11 handicap, secured a net score of 72.

David Harry – David Harry earned the third spot with a gross score of 88 and a 14 handicap, leading to a net score of 74.

Avinash – Avinash rounded out the top four with a gross score of 97 and a 3 handicap, giving him a net score of 94.

15-28 Handicap Category:

Chet Bowling – Chet Bowling emerged as the star of the tournament, posting a gross score of 87. With a 22 handicap, he achieved an outstanding net score of 65, making him the overall winner of the day.

Maxim Mangra – Maxim Mangra took second place in this category with a gross score of 85 and an 18 handicap, resulting in a net score of 67.

Joseph Zeplaki – Joseph Zeplaki completed the top three with a gross score of 92 and a 16 handicap, giving him a net score of 76.

In addition to the main awards, special prizes were also given out for individual achievements. Patrick Prashad was recognized for “Closest to the Pin,” while Avinash Persaud took home the prize for the “Longest Drive.”

Farmsup Managing Director Jason Van Dijk commended all participants for their competitive spirit. He further said, “We’re proud to sponsor this tournament. We at Farmsup would like to see sports such as golf, develop more in the country. So, thank you for having us on board and we looking forward to future partnership.”

LGC PRO Brian Hackett added to the sentiments, noting the importance of such tournaments in strengthening community ties and promoting the sport within the region. The day concluded with a ceremony where winners were celebrated for their achievements on the course.

FarmSup, founded in the 1990s in Guyana, began as a small supplier of agricultural inputs like fertilizers and seeds. It quickly grew, expanding its product range and forming partnerships with international brands to introduce advanced farming technology to local farmers. By the early 2000s, FarmSup became a major player in Guyana’s agricultural sector, known for enhancing farming practices through quality products and training. With over 150 staff on board Farmsup operates not only in the Agriculture sector but also in Construction, Mining, Marine, Power Generation and Warehouse Solutions. The company also represents an impressive lineup of world-renowned brands, including Develon, Bobcat, Mercury Marine, Tatu, Jacto, Shaktiman, Solis, Volvo Penta, and more. Today, FarmSup remains a leading supplier in Guyana.

As the Lusignan Golf Club continues to host such high-caliber events, it reinforces its role as a central hub for the development and promotion of golf in Guyana.