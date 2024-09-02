Scenes from the cocaine bust at Matthews Ridge

Latest update September 2nd, 2024 12:59 AM
Sep 02, 2024 News
Kaieteur News – Authorities on Saturday seized over 4.4 tons of cocaine and Sunday destroyed the drugs. Below are some images of the joint operation by Customs Anti-Narcotic Unit (CANU), in collaboration with the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) Special Forces Unit.
Mineral and oil rich country borrowing to feed, clothe and house its citizens.
Sep 02, 2024Kaieteur Sports – Top horses are expected to enter in the 2024 President’s Cup which is set for Sunday, September 22 at Rising Sun Turf Club. Entries for the nine-race programme will open on...
Peeping tom… Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Education has opted for a predictable response to a crisis of its...
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – There is an alarming surge in gun-related violence, particularly among younger...
