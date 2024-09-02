President’s Cup entries open on September 11

Kaieteur Sports – Top horses are expected to enter in the 2024 President’s Cup which is set for Sunday, September 22 at Rising Sun Turf Club.

Entries for the nine-race programme will open on September 11 and close on September 17. For some, this race will serve as rematch to the Guyana Cup, as the likes of Stolen Money, John Bull, Easy Time, Oy Vey among others, will be out to mark the Guyana Cup champion, Olympic Kremlin. Guyana champion horse for 2023, Spankhurst could also return to the fold.

Owner of Slingerz Racing Stables, Javid Ali confirmed that defending President’s Cup champion, John Bull will be out to defend his title, while stablemate and champion horse Olympic Kremlin will be out to dominate once more.

Most of these horses began preparation for this year’s President’s Cup already, as they seek to get a taste of that race-day purse, which will the total G$ 15 million will be divided among nine races.

The feature race of the President’s Cup will have a total purse of close to G$6,000,000 (six million) dollars and the race will be run at approximately eight furlongs.

That race will be open to all horses, three years old and over.

Entry forms for the President’s Cup will be at the Port Mourant Racecourse, the Rising Sun Turf Club, the Bush Lot United Turf Club & 106 Smyth Street, Werk-En-Rust, Georgetown.

Other races on the provisional programme include the three-year-old Guyana and West Indian-bred, Sprint ‘E’ Class for horses three years old and over, two-year-old maiden, H1 And Lower Open to ‘G’ Class Non-Earners on Guyana Cup. Also open to ‘G’ class Non winners in Guyana, H3 and Lower, ‘J’ Class Open to H3 Non earner in last two starts, K Class/J3 Non-Earner Last Start and the L Class/J Class and K Class and Non-Earner Last Start.