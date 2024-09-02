Poonai Pharmacy renews RHTYSC U11 and U13 cricket sponsorship for successive year

Latest update September 2nd, 2024 12:59 AM
Sep 02, 2024 Sports
Kaieteur Sports – Poonai Pharmacy is very pleased to be associated with the hard work, dedication and success of the Rose Hall Town Youth and Sports Club, the business entity has informed. The young cricketers of this club have represented the Poonai Pharmacy brand with passion and pride a release noted. They have not only produced national players and won championships but has undertaken numerous programmes with the aim of making positive a difference in the lives of youths and the less fortunate, informed Poonai Bhigroog, CEO of Poonai Pharmacy as the company on Tuesday last renewed their cricket sponsorship of the RHTYSC under11 and under13 teams for the 4th consecutive year.
The popular medical pharmacy has been sponsoring the under 13 team since 2021 and came on board with the under11 team in 2023.
Club secretary Hilbert Foster stated that the under13 team has won two Berbice championships and has reached the finals all four times that the BCB has hosted under13 tournaments. In the last BCB Romario Shepherd under13 tournament, they defeated Rose Hall Canje by 5 wickets at Canje ground. Foster stated that the Poonai pharmacy serves as the nursery for the club’s cricket structure as it provides players for the Rose Hall Town Farfan and Mendes under15, Bakewell under 17, Pepsi under19 and Metro female teams.
Cricket manager and organizing secretary, Robby Kissoonlal, expressed gratitude to the management and staff of Poonai pharmacy for their continued support over the years and committed the teams to upholding their high standards over the next 12 months. The team would be led by national player Leon Reddy who was last week named the Berbice under13 captain. Kissoonlal disclosed that the three members were selected in the Berbice team, Reedy, Jayden Ganpat and Dinesh Singh. The team has also produced numerous Berbice and Guyana players including Reedy, Rafael Mckenzie, Tameshwar Deonandan, Dev Seepersaud, Balraj Narain, West Indies Under19 female player Trisha Hardat was also a product of the under thirteen team.
Kissoonlal also noted that the cricket teams during the last 12 months had successfully completed a total of 54 personal development programmes under a wide range of subheadings including coaching, education, charity, say no say yes, award and committee development. Other programmes undertaken by the team are cricket Academy, grade 6 summer camp, tribute to fireman,, tribute to law enforcement officers, occasional summer camp, Mother’s Day food hamper, tribute to fathers, clean up campaign, youth information booklet, tribute to postal workers and feeding the poor. Kissoonlal, who has been the cricket manager for over 30 years also hailed the contribution of his deputies Keith Hicks, Tyrone Pattaya along with cricket coaches Winston Smith, Ryan Kissoonlal, Tremaine Smart and Ryan Algu for their hard work in molding the team into a powerful elite squad.
Poonai, a former president of the Central Corentyne Chamber of Commerce, urged the players to keep up your high standards and to remain focus, discipline and dedicated. He committed his business to continue supporting the team on and off the cricket field.
The RHTYSC since its formation in September 1990 has won 124 different cricket tournaments at all levels and produced 125 players for Berbice or Guyana. 16 of the players have gone on to play for either the West Indies or the United States of America. They include Assad Fudadin, Kevin Sinclair, Royston Crandon, Esan Crandon, Dominic Ricky, Ashkay Homraj, Erva Giddings, Shemaine Campbell, Sheneta Grimmond, Trisha Hardat, Danellie Manns, Shabika Gajnabi and Kevlon Anderson.
The club has also won the Guyana Cricket Board Club of the year award five times and remained the only Youth Sports Club to receive a national award.
Mineral and oil rich country borrowing to feed, clothe and house its citizens.
Sep 02, 2024Kaieteur Sports – Top horses are expected to enter in the 2024 President’s Cup which is set for Sunday, September 22 at Rising Sun Turf Club. Entries for the nine-race programme will open on...
Sep 02, 2024
Sep 02, 2024
Sep 02, 2024
Sep 02, 2024
Sep 02, 2024
Peeping tom… Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Education has opted for a predictable response to a crisis of its... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – There is an alarming surge in gun-related violence, particularly among younger... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]