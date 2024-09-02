Guyanese Goalkeeper Coach Eon De Veira set to nurture local talent after completing FIFA Elite Training in Trinidad and Tobago

Latest update September 2nd, 2024 12:59 AM
Kaieteur Sports – Georgetown – Eon De Veira, a dedicated goalkeeper coach, is now equipped with the skills necessary to nurture Guyana’s upcoming goalkeepers after recently completing the FIFA Elite Youth Goalkeeper Coaches Workshop in Tobago.
The intensive programme, which ran from August 21 to 25, 2024, was designed to boost the skills of youth goalkeeper coaches from across the region, and De Veira was among a select group of coaches who gathered to learn the latest techniques in coaching young goalkeepers— a crucial role in developing the future stars of Caribbean football.
The workshop, held as part of the Under-14 Caribbean Football Union (CFU) Challenge Series, was a collaborative effort between the CFU, FIFA, Concacaf, and the Trinidad and Tobago Football Association (TTFA). It focused on modern coaching techniques, advanced training methodologies, and performance analysis, all designed to equip coaches with the tools necessary to develop elite youth goalkeepers.
De Veira, who has over five years of experience working with young goalkeepers, was one of the selected participants from various member associations across the Caribbean. Speaking on the impact of the program, De Veira remarked, “It was a good experience, the Elite Youth Goalkeeper Coach Programme enhanced my competence in imparting and bringing the youth goalkeeper coaches to a level where they can work with youth goalkeepers and enhance the players’ competence.”
He added, “By having more goalkeeper coaches working at a higher level, it would raise the level of goalkeepers and also increase the number of goalkeepers.”
The workshop also emphasized the importance of a student-centred approach to learning, with a focus on teaching methods that resonate with younger athletes. As local football continues to grow, having coaches like De Veira with advanced training is key to ensuring that young
Guyanese players receive the guidance they need to reach their full potential.
