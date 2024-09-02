Bakewell renews sponsorship for Naeen Nasir memorial one day tournament

Kaieteur Sports – Four teams on Sunday the 29th of September would play for the top prize of $100,000 at the Area H ground as the Rose Hall Town Youth and Sports Club host the 11th edition of the annual Naeen Nasir memorial 10/10 cricket tournament.

Bakewell, the company which Mr. Nasir founded several decades ago, has renewed their sponsorship for the one day tournament on Tuesday last when general manager Rajin Ganga handed over a cheque to the club secretary Hilbert Foster at the compays’s Triumph East Coast Demerara Head office.

Foster at the simple presentation ceremony, stated, that Bakewell became an official sponsor of the RHTYSC in 2000 and is the second longest official sponsor after Farfan and Mendes limited. The company is the sponsor of the RHTYSC Bakewell under17 and 2nd division teams. The two teams under the Bakewell sponsorship has won over 15 major championships while producing players for Berbice, Guyana, the United States of America and the West Indies. The RHTYSC teams has produced close to 80 of the clubs 125 players who have played for Berbice or Guyana, among the players are Assad Fudadin, Royston Crandon, Kevin Sinclair, Esan Crandon, Kevlon Anderson, Junior Sinclair, Jonathan Rampersaud, Shemaine Campbell, Keith Simpson, Mahendra Gopilal, Jeremy Sandia, Romesh Bharat and Silas Tyndall.

The company also Co sponsors several RRHTYSC activities such as the popular Christmas village, charity programme, annual magazine, summer camp, cricket Academy and awards programme. Foster proudly stated that the Bakewell was one of the main reasons why the RHTYSC is widely considered Guyana’s most dynamic Youth and Sports organization.

The Naeem Nasir memorial cricket tournament would be contested by Rose Hall Town Bakewell, Wiruni, Police and the Rose Hall Town Tigers. The two preliminary rung would be played 10 overs per side while the final would be played over 15 overs. The first ball would be bowled at 9:30AM sharp and general manager Rajin Ganga would share out prizes at the presentation ceremony.

The winner, runner up and man of the match in the final would each receive cash prizes Trophies. Mr. Nasir died on the 9th of October 2012 at the Balwant Singh hospital at the age of 52 after a long battle against illness. He founded the popular bakery in 1988 and is well known for his support of sports especially cricket and lawn tennis.