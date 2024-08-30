Latest update August 30th, 2024 12:59 AM

U.S. Southern Command conducts joint training with GDF

Aug 30, 2024 News

Kaieteur News – As part of the United States and Guyana’s strong ongoing military-to-military partnership, the U.S. Southern Command conducted a Joint Combined Exercise and Training (JCET) from July 29 to August 26, in close coordination with the Guyana Defence Force (GDF).

The U.S. Southern Command routinely conducts similar activities and engagements with defense partners and allies in the region and around the world, the US Embassy here said in a press release. During their time here, the U.S. Southern Command team trained with their Guyana Defence Force counterparts in jungle operations, with a focus on tactics, techniques, and procedures. This joint activity underscores our steadfast commitment to partnering with Guyana in support of mutual goals and to further strengthening the longstanding security ties between our countries.  The U.S.-Guyana defense partnership focuses on areas of mutual interest, including countering transnational criminal organisations, maritime security, disaster preparedness, humanitarian assistance, and human rights.

U.S. Southern Command’s enduring partnership with the GDF is critically important and highly valued, and U.S. Southern Command is steadfastly committed to expanding and strengthening it in ways that are mutually beneficial to our countries and people.

