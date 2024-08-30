Latest update August 30th, 2024 12:59 AM

CHI performs groundbreaking heart procedure

Aug 30, 2024 Peeping Tom

The CHI team that performed the Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) procedure

The CHI team that performed the Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) procedure

Kaieteur News – In a groundbreaking achievement, the Caribbean Heart Institute (CHI) on Wednesday successfully performed its first Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) procedure.

This transformative procedure, which was performed at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) marked a significant advancement in cardiology and also a milestone for the CHI.

A press release from the institute explained that OCT is a cutting-edge technology that enables doctors to view the interior of blood vessels without the interference of blood flow. “This technique provides exceptionally clear and detailed images, similar to inserting a tiny camera into the blood vessel to capture high-resolution pictures,” CHI stated.  These precise images assist cardiologists in making more informed decisions about treating heart conditions. As such, cardiologists can accurately determine the optimal location for placing a stent, a small tube that keeps arteries open.

Furthermore, this advanced system incorporates Artificial Intelligence (AI) with deep learning image analysis to help cardiologists select the most appropriate stent size for each individual patient. Recent clinical trials have shown that imaging-guided stenting outperforms the angiography-only approach.

The Advanced Interventional Cardiologist and lead doctor for the OCT case, Dr. Terrence Haynes stated in the press release, “OCT provides detailed cross-sectional images with superior clarity. The procedure enhances operational efficiency by enabling more accurate diagnoses, and helping guide treatments with precision to improve patient outcomes, all of which contribute to better overall cardiology procedures.”

To that end, the team that performed the surgery consisted of Dr. Mahendra Carpen, Head of Cardiology and Medical Services of Georgetown Hospital and Consultant Interventional Cardiologist at CHI, Cardiac Technician Jason Solomon, Registered Nurses Shinice Moore, Marissa Jeffers, and Katya Villarreal Clinical Specialist from Abbott and Veruschka Sol.

While expressing his appreciation for the introduction of this technology in Guyana, Dr. Mahendra Carpen said, “it will greatly benefit the Cardiology department, the healthcare sector, the country, and most importantly, the patients.” He praised the procedure for its safety, reliability, and high accuracy.

The introduction of OCT technology at CHI represents a transformative step forward in cardiac care, Dr. Gary Stephens, CEO of CHI conveyed “The Caribbean Heart Institute remains dedicated to innovative solutions and elevating the standard of cardiac care. The successful use of Optical Coherence Tomography marks a new chapter in the institute’s ongoing mission to deliver outstanding cardiology services.”

