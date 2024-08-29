Police seize high-powered rifles, shotgun in Region #7 raid

Kaieteur News – Police on Wednesday seized two high-powered rifles, a shotgun and a large quantity of ammunition during a raid at Waikarai Backdam, Region #7.

The operation which was led by an inspector of police was conducted between 12:05 pm and 12:45 pm and involved the search of various locations within a mining camp.

During the operation, the ranks discovered: one 12-gauge shotgun and two rifles, including an AR-15 and an AM-15. Additionally, a total of 399 rounds of ammunition, including: 150 rounds of .223 ammunition and 130 rounds of 9mm ammunition, 30 rounds of .38 special ammunition and 69 12-gauge cartridges were seized.

Two individuals are currently in custody and are assisting with the ongoing investigation, police said in a press release. The ranks have secured the confiscated firearms and ammunition, and efforts are underway to apprehend other individuals linked to the case.

This operation is part of ongoing efforts by Police in the region to ensure public safety and combat illegal activities.