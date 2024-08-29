Knight Riders claim spot in Final

2024 Massy Women’s Caribbean Premier League…

Kaieteur Sports – Jemimah Rodrigues lifted Trinbago Knight Riders into the 2024 Massy Women’s Caribbean Premier League (WCPL) final after a nerve-jangling four-wicket victory over Barbados Royals at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba, Trinidad.

Chasing 131 for a place in Thursday’s final, Knight Riders were in big trouble at 43/3 before Rodrigues stepped up with an unbeaten 59 off 50 balls.

The Knight Riders needed six runs off the final over, but a calm Rodrigues hit Hayley Matthews for a boundary on the third delivery before a single on the next ball ensured their title dreams remained alive.

In what turned out to be a dress rehearsal for the final, Knight Riders were 43/3 but capitalised on sloppy fielding from Royals. Rodrigues received a life on 43 when Djenaba Joseph fumbled at short fine leg.

The Knight Riders’ attack had struggled in the tournament, but bowled superbly in the PowerPlay to tear into the Royals’ top-order. Opener Chamari Athapaththu spearheaded a recovery with 70 off 63 to lift Royals to 130/7 but it ultimately wasn’t enough.

Royals had already clinched a place in the final after winning their opening three matches. But it was high stakes for Knight Riders, who entered the match sitting behind Guyana Amazon Warriors on net run rate.

Play was slightly delayed due to rain and the Knight Riders were desperate to make the most of the favourable bowling conditions after winning the toss.

Seamer Shikha Pandey enjoyed the perfect start after nicking off Matthews in the first over with a full delivery that moved late.

Qiana Joseph lived dangerously and rode her luck after being dropped by Jess Jonassen at mid-off. But Joseph’s risky innings soon ended when she bottom edged a wild slash off Shamilia Connell, whose spectacular debut for Knight Riders continued when she clean bowled Aaliyah Alleyne for a duck.

Athapaththu held the innings together, but could not getting going as Royals fell into a lull. The frustrations led to Rashada Williams being dismissed by spinner Samara Ramnath in the 12th over as Royals turned to big-hitter Laura Harris for a spark.

But she holed out first ball leaving the burden on Athapaththu, who accelerated late as Royals finished with momentum.

Knight Riders started their chase disastrously with the early wickets of Harshitha Samarawickrama and captain Deandra Dottin. Jonassen attempted a rally, but she was run out on the last ball of the powerplay.

Rodrigues and Kycia Knight cleverly worked into gaps, but struggled to hit boundaries. Knight unleashed only for Naijanni Cumberbatch to take a brilliant catch running in from the boundary.

But Rodrigues hit a boundary in the penultimate over and kept her composure as the Knight Riders celebrated their place in the final with gusto.