Health Ministry steps up vigilance at ports of entry in response global concerns over Monkeypox

– stockpiles vaccines

Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Health said it has stepped up vigilance at the country’s official ports of entry and moved to stockpile vaccines in response to the growing global concerns about the spread of Monkeypox.

Minister of Health, Dr. Frank Anthony disclosed recently that health workers at ports of entry across the country have been instructed to be vigilant for individuals showing symptoms of Mpox. Dr. Anthony said that the country has taken proactive stance in safeguarding public health, and even stockpiled vaccine to protect vulnerable populations. He noted the health workers have been trained to look out for symptoms such as the characteristic skin rash associated with the virus. “Port health officers have undergone specialised training to identify potential cases of Mpox among incoming passengers. These officers are now conducting visual inspections at all entry points, looking for signs of the viral infection,” Dr. Anthony stated.

In addition to the increased surveillance, Dr. Anthony noted the Ministry of Health has already stockpiled Mpox vaccines. He explained that “These vaccines will be administered to specific segments of the population deemed most vulnerable to the virus.” Further, the Health Minister noted that medical professionals in Guyana are being mobilised to respond swiftly to any potential outbreak.

He stated that “A National Response Committee has been established to guide the strategic distribution of the vaccines, ensuring that those at greatest risk are prioritised.” Dr. Anthony noted too that the laboratory testing capabilities have also been bolstered for test results to be available within hours of specimen collection. This rapid testing is expected to play a crucial role in containing any potential outbreak by enabling quick identification and isolation of infected individuals. “If any person is infected, they would be isolated at the Infectious Disease Hospital, Liliendaal, for between two to four weeks,” the minister said.

Mpox is a viral zoonotic infection that results in a rash similar to that of smallpox. The malady was declared a Public Health Emergency Of International Concern (PHEIC) by the World Health Organization (WHO) after a surge of cases in Africa. Other cases have been reported elsewhere, such as in Sweden Pakistan, the Philippines, or Argentina, but no infection has so far been detected in the Caribbean. There are two strains of the virus, with the Clade I(b) strain being the most virulent and transmissible in the current outbreak. Mpox can be transmitted through direct or indirect contact with an infected person, animal, or contaminated surfaces. Mpox can be diagnosed in Guyana through RT-PCR analysis at the National Public Health Reference Laboratory in Georgetown, the authorities also explained while urging healthcare professionals to send all samples within 24 hours of collection or keep them refrigerated within one hour for up to six days.